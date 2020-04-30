The nation’s economic security and related cybersecurity face heightened threats as more cyber criminals are taking to online during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told an Auburn University audience Thursday morning.
Wolf spoke during a virtual fireside chat program sponsored by Auburn’s McCrary Institute, which has become closely associated with national cybersecurity programs, including government agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security.
Like much of the world dealing with the coronavirus, most American industries, schools and government agencies shut their doors and sent employees and students home to continue working via the internet, if working at all.
The increased use of the cyber world for everyday life has led to a mirrored increase in online crime, including scams selling copycat products, malware attacks disguised with links in misleading emails, and threats to major economic institutions, Wolf said, especially as more entities turn to telework.
“We are likely going to see a number of companies and likely government agencies doing more through telework,” he said, predicting that the trend will continue even after the COVID-19 crisis. “We are providing best practices they can think about.”
Wolf referred specifically to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, under the umbrella of Homeland Security, and its role of providing valuable assistance, such as a long list of tools and tips on CISA’s website.
“CISA is playing a very critical role,” he said. “It is securing a number of critical industries.”
Part of that task, he said, is identifying new industries that are critical to the economy, and forming important partnerships among companies and government agencies for greater success with cybersecurity.
The tone for Wolf’s comments was set early with his introduction.
“Economic security and cybersecurity are two of the concerns raised by COVID-19,” said Auburn University Executive Vice President Ron Burgess, a retired Army general who himself carries a widely respected reputation for work with national security interests.
Likewise with McCrary director Frank Cilluffo, who has worked hand in hand with the nation’s top cybersecurity experts and agencies and has played a lead role in building the reputation of Auburn’s related programs.
“Virtually overnight, the whole world went online,” he said. “So did the bad guys.”
Cilluffo led a question-and-answer session with Wolf that involved several other areas of homeland security, including “all 50 states and all five major territories remain under disaster declaration” because of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the world economy.
“We have a variety of task forces doing a variety of jobs right now,” Wolf said, including one that is purely focused on securing and distributing personal protective gear for health care workers and others in need, ranging from private to industrial use and beyond.
Another agency under Homeland Security management is the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which Wolf confirmed is making preparations for response during the hurricane season that begins June 1.
FEMA is taking staffers away from COVID-19 work to prepare specifically for storm-related response to hurricanes and tornadoes, Wolf said.
He also praised the work of border and airport security agents and the Coast Guard, pointing out that they not only work to provide secure immigration but also secure commerce and materials that enter the United States via land, air and coastal means.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.