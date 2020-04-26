Q&A: Auburn Alumni Association

Gretchen VanValkenburg, Vice President for Alumni Affairs and Executive Director
Auburn Alumni Association
317 South College St. in Auburn since 1989.
What does your company/organization do that most benefits our community?
The Auburn Alumni Association, specifically, is the non-profit arm of the Office of Alumni Affairs. The association’s mission is dedicated to enhancing the engagement and connection of all Auburn University alumni and friends.
By utilizing the Alumni Center, this creates a central location for alumni and friends to return for events such as home football tailgates, reunions such as the Golden Eagles or Black Alumni Weekend and as a home resource for our expansive volunteer network, the Auburn Clubs and affiliates.
The Alumni Center is available to not just campus partners but the Lee County community, who are welcome to rent space for functions.
What progress did you see made with your business/job duties during 2019 and into early 2020?
The Auburn Alumni Association’s creative programming offered a wide range of options for alumni and friends, throughout the country, to be engaged throughout the year as evidenced by more than the 153,000 individuals who participated in association-supported events this past fiscal year.
Coupled with the Auburn Club Scholarship program, a total of 340 scholarships, valued at $598,241, were awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year.
For 2020, planning has not slowed down. There is still a need to recruit scholarship dollars for our students along with expanding programming and services, including a new inaugural Young Alumni Council.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a story of historic nature and influence for 2020. How is your business being affected?
Certainly, every person and every business will be affected by this unprecedented time. What we work towards as a team, is continuing to support our alumni and friends through innovative, new online programming and virtual engagement.
In addition, the Auburn Clubs and affiliates network is engaging local alumni and showing support to alumni owned businesses in their community.
And finally, our team will always support and share the incredible work of Auburn University’s faculty and staff through digital channels along with Auburn Magazine.
While the Alumni Center may be closed, our jobs haven’t stopped and we have no intention of slowing down as our alumni will always need their daily dose of Auburn spirit!
Once the economic recovery from COVID-19 begins in earnest, where/how would you like to see your business/occupation grow and rebound?
There will be many priorities to reflect and review upon during the recovery. Our organization will be engaging with alumni-owned businesses and highlight the incredible work of that community through our channels along with heightening the need to take care of our students.
There may be opportunities identified outside of scholarship funds that are needed as many individual families will be adversely impacted after this pandemic.
What do you like most about serving this community?
One of the greatest opportunities we see in our community is the power of connection, connecting how alumni stay and work in Lee County and the impact they make within this community.
There are many alumni serving in critical roles right now at EAMC and throughout our community during this pandemic. A common thread amongst alumni is how their actions are directly connected to the words of the Auburn Creed.
What are your personal hobbies/adventures that you enjoy most?
Sharing any and all alumni stories that we can through social media, to fellow campus partners and through the Auburn Magazine.
What else would you like to share about your business/occupation?
It is a privilege to work for Auburn University and have the opportunity to connect with the most dedicated and passionate alumni around the globe!
The best way to find out information on what the Auburn Alumni Association is producing or participating in, is to follow our social media, access our website (alumni.auburn.edu) and download the Forever AU app.
