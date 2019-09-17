The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 1-7 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
Arby’s
- Address: 2411 Gateway Dr., Opelika
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 4
Auburn Day Care
- Address: 720 Slaughter Ave., Auburn
- Score: 96
- Review date: Sept. 6
Big Blue Bagel
- Address: 120 N. College St., Auburn
- Score: 95
- Review date: Sept. 6
Bizilia’s Café
- Address: 134 N. College St., Auburn
- Score: 95
- Review date: Sept. 6
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar
- Address: 2257 Tiger Town Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 96
- Review date: Sept. 4
By His Grace Daycare
- Address: 1800 Corporate Dr., Opelika
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 4
Chipotle Mexican Grille
- Address: 2135 Interstate Dr., Opelika
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 4
Full Moon BBQ
- Address: 2494 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 4
John Emerald Distilling Company
- Address: 706 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 6
Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity
- Address: 266 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
- Score: 93
- Review date: Sept. 6
Marble Slab Creamery
- Address: 2340 Tiger Town Pkwy., Opelika
- Score: 97
- Review date: Sept. 4
Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Address: 2574 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 4
Niffer’s at the Tracks
- Address: 917 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 6
Phi Delta Theta
- Address: 848 Lem Morrison Dr., Auburn
- Score: 93
- Review date: Sept. 6
Red Clay Brewing Company
- Address: 704 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 6
Salem Get-N-Go
- Address: 942 Lee Rd. 240, Salem
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 4
Side Track Coffee
- Address: 817 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika
- Score: 100
- Review date: Sept. 6
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café
- Address: 2119 Interstate Dr., Opelika
- Score: 94
- Review date: Sept. 4
The Store
- Address: 11940 AL Hwy. 169, Salem
- Score: 94
- Review date: Sept. 4
University Eats (Alpha Gamma Rho)
- Address: 831 Lem Morrison Dr., Auburn
- Score: 97
- Review date: Sept. 6
Wendy’s
- Address: 1002 Second Ave., Opelika
- Score: 99
- Review date: Sept. 6
Wilton’s Catering
- Address: 5522 Stage Rd., Loachapoka
- Score: 98
- Review date: Sept. 6
