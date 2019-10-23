Auburn Police Division
>First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 700 block of East Glenn Avenue.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Parkway Village Shopping Center, 1515 Second Avenue.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Motel 6, 1107 Columbus Parkway.
>First-degree theft of property occurred in the 3700 block of Grand National Parkway.
>Alvin Luvernon Harris, 57, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Valley Police Department
>Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of 20th Avenue.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
