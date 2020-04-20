The first local charges were filed Monday in connection with a trio of homicides Friday in Auburn and Dadeville.
Kentrice Symonee Hill, 21, of Birmingham, made an initial court appearance Monday in Lee County, where she was charged with capital murder - robbery and capital murder - burglary, as well as one count of first-degree theft of property. She's being held without bail and her preliminary hearing is set for June 3 at 2 p.m.
Nancy Nash, 54, was found dead of gunshot wounds Friday morning, after investigators were called to the scene of a truck fire at Creative Habitats Landscaping, located off Highway 280 in Auburn. Dadeville police found Willie and Barbara Tidwell shot to death Friday night in the 200 block of North Barrett Street.
Hill and Derrick Hightower, 32, from Columbus, Ga., were arrested Saturday night by Birmingham police, after an allegedly stolen vehicle was spotted a local motel.
Hill isn't facing charges anywhere except Lee County, for now, according to District Attorney Brandon Hughes; however, Hightower is a suspect in a Birmingham homicide Saturday and other reported thefts.
Hightower remains in custody in Birmingham. Hughes said no timetable has been worked out for Hightower to appear in a Lee County court, due in part to his being a suspect in crimes committed Friday and Saturday in different jurisdictions between Lee County and Birmingham.
Birmingham police issued a statement to local media Saturday identifying Hightower as a suspect in a "homicide in Auburn and possibly related to a couple of homicides in Dadeville, as well as robberies throughout the state."
“We’re investigating a double homicide,” said Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd, when contacted about Hightower's arrest Saturday. “...We’re working a joint investigation with Auburn and Birmingham, and obviously that person would be a person of interest."
Hannah Lester contributed to this report.
