AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
» Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1300 block of Annalue Drive.
» Duty to give information and render aid after a traffic ticket was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.
» Third-degree domestic violence was reported in Auburn.
» Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of East Glenn Avenue.
» Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported on I-85 at mile marker 57.
» Discharge of a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue.
» Identity theft was reported in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.
» Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Samford Village Court.
» Third-degree burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Wire Road.
» Third-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of West Glenn Avenue.
» Third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree mischief were reported in the 900 block of Old Mill Road.
» Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.
» Harassment-intimidation was reported in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.
» Criminal littering and firearm license required were reported in the 1900 block of South College Street.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
» Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft was reported at 113 South 9th Street, James Bros. Bikes.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
» James Taunton of Macedonia Road in Tallassee was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation-theft of property second degree.
» Don White of Hampton Road in Camp Hill was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear-child support.
» Marquis Shaw of Christian Street in Dadeville was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear-child support.
» First-degree theft of property was reported in Goodwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.