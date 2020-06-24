police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

» Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1300 block of Annalue Drive.

» Duty to give information and render aid after a traffic ticket was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

» Third-degree domestic violence was reported in Auburn.

» Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of East Glenn Avenue.

» Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported on I-85 at mile marker 57.

» Discharge of a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Railroad Avenue.

» Identity theft was reported in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.

» Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Samford Village Court.

» Third-degree burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Wire Road.

» Third-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of West Glenn Avenue.

» Third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree mischief were reported in the 900 block of Old Mill Road.

» Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.

» Harassment-intimidation was reported in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.

» Criminal littering and firearm license required were reported in the 1900 block of South College Street.

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

» Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft was reported at 113 South 9th Street, James Bros. Bikes.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

» James Taunton of Macedonia Road in Tallassee was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation-theft of property second degree.

» Don White of Hampton Road in Camp Hill was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear-child support.

» Marquis Shaw of Christian Street in Dadeville was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear-child support.

» First-degree theft of property was reported in Goodwater.

