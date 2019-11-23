Sentencing set for former Pickens sheriff
BIRMINGHAM — A one-time west Alabama sheriff is due in court to find out whether he must go to federal prison for fraud.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled Monday in Birmingham for former Pickens County Sheriff David Abston.
The Tuscaloosa News reports Abston could receive 20 years in prison. But prosecutors have said they’ll accept less because Abston accepted responsibility and agreed to pay about $51,000 in restitution.
Abston was sheriff for more than 30 years. He pleaded guilty in July to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
Prosecutors say Abston scammed a food bank and his church to pocket leftover money meant for feeding county prisoners.
Abston took the money under a law that let sheriffs profit from jail kitchens. State legislators changed the law this year.
Communities receive nearly $19M in federal grants
MONTGOMERY — Almost $19 million in federal money is going to dozens of communities around Alabama to help with everything from sewers to removing old buildings.
The grants announced this week by the governor’s office are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides block grants to help cities and counties.
A statement says $18.7 million is going to 58 communities in amounts ranging from about $120,000 to $450,000.
Cullman and Brewton are among the cities getting the maximum amount. Both plan work including sewer improvements.
Tallassee and Scottsboro are getting more than $200,000 each to demolish dilapidated structures.
Local communities apply for the grants, which the state administers for the federal agency.
2 inmates found dead in Alabama prisons
MONTGOMERY — Prison officials say they are investigating the deaths of two inmates.
The Department of Corrections says Earl Hogan, 65, passed out Wednesday while working in the garage at Staton Correctional Facility.
The agency says officers and medical staffers performed CPR, but Hogan could not be revived. The cause of death is pending autopsy results. He was serving a life sentence for an Elmore County murder conviction.
Charles Brookshire, 63, was found unresponsive Wednesday in the hospital ward of Limestone Correction Facility. He was admitted to the ward last month because of a cancer diagnosis.
Brookshire was serving a five-year sentence out of Dekalb County for an obstruction-of-justice conviction. The final cause of death is pending autopsy results.
Deputies arrest teen after school threat on social media
ELKMONT — A 15-year-old student is charged with making a terrorist threat against a north Alabama high school.
WHNT reports that the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the teen made a threat via social media against Elkmont High School on Friday. The teen was arrested about an hour later.
The Sheriff’s Office said making threats of violence against a school is a serious offense.
Elkmont High School said in a statement on Facebook that school administrators learned about the threatening statements and contacted authorities.
The school said law enforcement acted quickly to take the student into custody. The school resumed normal operations.
