Auburn University’s Kreher Preserve and Nature Center will host a program Wednesday about how to address climate change.
Environmental expert Lella Lowe of the Climate Reality Project will host a free 5:30 p.m. presentation and discussion open to the public at the center’s main pavilion, 2222 N. College St. in Auburn.
“Climate change is on the lips of everyone, from corporate and government leaders to family members around your dinner table,” said Michael Buckman, center manager. “Opinions, assumptions and rumor are epidemic creating a massive deluge of unreliable information. How serious is the threat of climate change and how realistic is it to think that we can reverse it…or even slow it down?"
Lowe, an expert in global climate change, was a founding member of the Mobile Environmental Justice Action Coalition in 2014 and a member of the inaugural class of the EPA’s Environmental Justice Academy in 2016-17 and received certification by the Climate Reality Project in March of this year.
Lowe will also be available before and after the presentation for further questions and discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.