Auburn basketball Coach Bruce Pearl’s AUTLIVE Cancer drive is in full swing for its 2020 campaign, with one of the highlights for fans to get involved being the T-shirt sales taking place now.
This year’s AUTLIVE game will be next Saturday, Feb. 1, against perennial basketball power Kentucky, a game sure to land national exposure and thus the potential for additional attention to the drive to fight cancer.
“We want everybody in the arena to be wearing a white AUTLIVE T-shirt,” Pearl said in calling for support.
AUTLIVE Cancer, started by Pearl after having created a similar program during his previous tenure as coach at Tennessee, provides much-needed financial support to patients and families of patients facing hard financial times while seeking cancer treatment.
It helps them with motel expenses, gas money, food and whatever else they need to help ease the nonmedical burden in their fight against cancer, Pearl said. The money is distributed through carefully selected organizations in Alabama that see and determine firsthand the need.
“Every single dime of it goes to help these patients and families,” Pearl said. There are no funds held back for administrative costs.
The T-shirts cost $25 and are available at the gift shop inside Auburn Arena, and online at autlive.com.
Auburn hosts Iowa State Saturday, and AUTLIVE supporters hope many fans will go ahead with a purchase so that they are wearing the shirts when they arrive next Saturday for the Kentucky game.
Pearl and his wife, Brandy, are buying a large number of T-shirts and will be providing them for free in the seats of the student section.
“Coach Pearl and Brandy have been generous enough to purchase them for students, so now it’s up to the Auburn Family who have season tickets or a Kentucky ticket to purchase the new 2020 white T-shirt, as this is the core of how our funds are raised,” said Dan Heck, a university spokesman for athletics.
