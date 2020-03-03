Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 38 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 21 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA BIBB CHILTON COOSA DALLAS ELMORE LOWNDES MONTGOMERY PERRY IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA CHAMBERS CLAY LEE MACON RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA BULLOCK IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA GREENE HALE MARENGO SUMTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BRENT, CENTREVILLE, CLANTON, DEMOPOLIS, EUTAW, FORT DEPOSIT, GREENSBORO, LANETT, LINDEN, LINEVILLE, LIVINGSTON, LOWNDESBORO, MARION, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, MOUNDVILLE, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, PRATTVILLE, ROANOKE, ROCKFORD, SELMA, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, UNIONTOWN, VALLEY, WETUMPKA, AND YORK.