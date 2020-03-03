Auburn University is recalling all of its travel abroad students and suspending all official international travel for students, faculty and staff until further notice given the global outbreak of COVID-19.
Auburn officials report taking this action out of an abundance of caution for safety and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Our number one goal is the safety and well-being of our students,” said Bill Hardgrave, Auburn’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “We are aware of how this recall impacts programming for those students currently abroad and for those who have trips planned in the coming months. We are making provisions for students affected to continue their coursework.”
The decision comes on the heels of a new CDC advisory that asks institutions of higher education to consider postponing or canceling upcoming student foreign exchange programs. Auburn abroad programs currently span the globe throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, North, South and Central America, Australia and the Pacific Islands.
Auburn has already temporarily suspended all university travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea due to the coronavirus. That decision included official travel for students, faculty and staff. In advance of Auburn’s Spring Break next week of (March 9-13).
“Students, faculty and staff should be aware of the potential implications of international travel,” said Dr. Fred Kam, medical director for the Auburn University Medical Clinic. “... (W)e urge everyone to seriously consider the possibility of quarantines or restricted travel back to the United States for any trips outside the country.”
Upon return, students, faculty and staff who think they may have been exposed or have symptoms associated with the coronavirus should call the Auburn University Medical Clinic at 334-844-6125 before visiting the clinic. Afterhours or on weekends, they should call 334-749-3411 before going to the ER at East Alabama Medical Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.