Mark Neighbors, Superintendent
Opelika City Schools
300 Simmons Street in Opelika since 1917.
What does your company/organization do that most benefits our community?
We are the Opelika City Schools and we serve students in grades K-12. We plan to open Pre-K in the fall.
What progress did you see made with your business/job duties during 2019 and into early 2020?
We continue to serve every child, every day.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a story of historic nature and influence for 2020. How is your business being affected?
With the closure of our school campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our staff has risen to the challenge of distance learning. Our people have been very creative and determined to find a way to educate our students in the best way possible. We have made plans, adjusted plans, and adjusted them again, to make it all work.
We look forward to the day that our students and teachers are back on our campuses. Even though technology is an amazing tool, it cannot replace teachers in the classroom.
Once the economic recovery from COVID-19 begins in earnest, where/how would you like to see your business/occupation grow and rebound?
We hope to return to a more traditional school experience while combining some of the techniques we’ve learned during the distance learning process.
What do you like most about serving this community?
The responsibility we have to educate the children of Opelika is one we take very seriously and strive to do our best every day.
