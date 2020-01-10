Do you remember the bookstore Boarders?
Some of my favorite bookstore memories as a child were made at Boarders. My favorite memory has to be drinking a chai tea latte with my mom while splitting a pastry at the coffee shop inside the store.
Now that I’m older and live far away from home, sometimes I get the craving for a hot chai tea latte in hopes of reliving one of my favorite memories.
This week I found myself really wanting to relive that memory, so I decided to go to One Bike Coffee in Auburn for a chai tea latte and a pastry.
When I walked into the coffee shop, I knew I made the right choice of where to go for my nostalgic drink.
Deciding on what drink to order was easy — a small chai tea latte with non-fat milk. Now, deciding what pastry to get was much more difficult.
One Bike Coffee had numerous choices of cakes, muffins and scones. They all looked so good.
I ended up going with a raspberry white chocolate scone to go with my drink. The person who took my order even asked if I wanted my scone warmed up. Um, yes please.
The total cost of my treat was a little more than $6, which, in my opinion, is not overly expensive for a local coffee shop.
It didn’t take long after I ordered to receive my warmed scone and chai latte. I decided to take my mid-afternoon snack to go since I was having a very busy day.
Once I got into my car, the smell of the scone overcame me. It smelled like the most delicious scone I have ever smelled.
Then came the first bite, it was divine. It was warm, lightly sweet and the perfect texture. It was by far the best scone I have ever tasted.
The chai latte was also delicious. As soon as I took my first sip, I slipped back into the memory of sitting with my mom at Boarders drinking chai and hanging out.
It tasted just as my memory recalled it tasting.
It was just what I needed during my busy week.
