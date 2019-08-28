Auburn hits the road Saturday for its first game of the 2019 season when the Tigers take on Oregon in Dallas.
The trip to AT&T Stadium is 719 miles, approximately 10 hours from Auburn University. If you are making the trek to Texas or if you’re staying at home to watch the game, here’s everything you need to know for game day.
Important times
Game
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Digital coverage: Follow along with in-game updates and behind-the-scenes observations from our team here on oanow.com
Clear-Bag Policy
The SEC clear-bag policy is also in effect at AT&T Stadium. Clear bags may not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Fans are allowed to bring in non-clear bags; however, they may not be larger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches.
An approved logo no larger than 4.5 inches by 3.4 inches may be displayed on one side of an acceptable clear bag.
Fans may not bring the following items into AT&T Stadium:
- All purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag
- Backpacks
- Binocular case
- Briefcase
- Camera bag
- Cinch bag
- Computer bag
- Coolers
- Fanny packs
- Luggage
- Seat cushions
Tailgating
Tailgating at AT&T Stadium is unlike tailgating at a college campus on game day.
Parking spaces may not be used for tents, grills, chairs or other tailgate items. Each vehicle parked in a stadium parking lot must have a valid parking permit.
Fans may only tailgate in the grass areas on the perimeter of the parking lots.
Tailgates may not exceed 9-feet wide by 12-feet deep and cannot be located in parking Lot 3, portions of Lot 5, Lot 8 and Lot 9.
Fans may begin tailgating at AT&T Stadium parking lots when the lots open until 2 hours following the game’s conclusion.
The following lots at AT&T Stadium have tailgating spaces:
- Lot 4
- Lot 5
- Lot 6
- Lot 7
- Lot 10
- Lot 11
- Lot 12
- Lot 13
- Lot 14
- Lot 15
All tailgate spaces are on a first-come first-served basis.
Fans may have charcoal or gas cooking grills in the tailgate area; however, the following items are not allowed in tailgate areas:
- Deep fryers or any oil-base cooking or frying
- Open flame fires
- Disorderly conduct
- Picketing
- Political campaigning or soliciting/distribution
- Saving parking or tailgate spaces
- Weapons and fireworks
- Sale of food, beverages, merchandise, etc.
- Advertising or promoting any third party products
- Amplified sound systems or the use of radio/audio devices at loud levels
For more tailgating information, click here.
Parking
AT&T Stadium offers fan numerous parking options on game day. However, there are no free parking lots located at the stadium.
There are several cash lots at the stadium, including:
- Lot M
- Lot N
- Lot J
Be aware, Lots M & N also have pre-sold parking spots as well.
More information about AT&T Stadium parking can be found here.
The paid parking passes can be bought online in advance for as low as $21, according to StubHub.com.
Parking passes for the game can be found here.
ADA Parking
All parking lots at AT&T Stadium have accessible parking spaces. All ADA parking spaces are available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Those who are parking in ADA parking space, they must have a valid parking pass for the designated lot they are parking in and a state-issued placard or license plate.
There are also shuttle carts available for fans with disabilities and limited mobility. The shuttle is available before and after the game.
Tents for the shuttle are located near Entries A, D, J and G.
RV Parking
If fans intend on bringing an RV to Arlington, there is parking available.
RV parking is located in Silver Lot 14. Fans must have a parking pass to park in the lot.
Fans may buy a parking pass for the RV lot online or in-person for $150.
Those bringing an RV may arrive as early as 8 a.m. Friday and must leave by 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about RV parking fans may call Guest Services at 817-892-4161.
Ride sharing, pick-up/drop-off zones
There are numerous pick-up and drop-off zones, as well as ride-sharing zones at AT&T Stadium.
For those using rideshare services, such as Uber and Lyft, fans can get picked up in Lot 15.
There are two drop-off zones for fans. One of the zones is on the north side of Randol Mill Road in Lot 1. Another zone is located on the south side of Cowboys Way in Lot 6.
There is one pick-up zone for fans to use. It is located at the entrance to AT&T Plaza adjacent to North Collins Street and Cowboy Way.
For more information about the zones, click here.
Visiting Dallas
If you plan on making the trip to the Dallas area, you want to be prepared before you arrive. Whether you need a place to eat or something to do, there are multiple options available.
Visitdallas.com is full of recommendations and events for those visiting from out of town.
Where to eat
If you find yourself in Dallas this weekend, here are some of the top customer-reviewed restaurants in Dallas from yelp.com.
- Ellen’s
- Price point: $$
- Cuisine: Southern, American, all day brunch
- Menu highlights: Buttermilk fried chicken, pork tinga tacos, grits benedict, pancake pot pie
- Location: 1790 N. Record Street
- Pecan Lodge
- Price point: $$
- Cuisine: Sandwiches, barbecue
- Menu highlights: Beef ribs, pulled pork, pork ribs, Hot Mess, fried chicken
- Location: 2702 Main Street
- The Woolworth
- Price point: $$
- Cuisine: Tapas/small plates, American
- Menu highlights: Lobster fondue, crab cake sandwich, grilled pound cake, Philly cheesesteak egg rolls
- Location: 1520 Elm Street, Ste. 201
- Smithy
- Price point: $$
- Cuisine: American, Sports Bar
- Menu highlights: Steak bruschetta, zoodles, queso, tots poutine, smoked salmon pizza
- Location: 2927 N. Henderson Avenue
- CBD Provisions
- Price point: $$
- Cuisine: Brasseries, American
- Menu highlights: Berkshire pig head carnitas, little goat pie, red chili, Texas wagyo rib steak
- Location: 1530 Main Street
- Uncle Uber’s
- Price point: $
- Cuisine: Sandwiches, burgers
- Menu highlights: Bacon and goat cheese sandwich, slow-roasted pork sandwich, steak burger
- Location: 2713 Commerce Street
If eating breakfast on the morning of football game is your thing, check out top customer-reviewed breakfast places in Dallas from yelp.com.
- Maple Leaf Diner
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: Chicken and waffles, French toast, lox benedict, steak waffles, potato dip
- Location: 12817 Preston Road, Ste. 129
- Jonathon’s Oak Cliff
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: Danger Dogs, brunch kabobs, chicken fried steak and eggs, all in one waffle
- Location: 1111 N. Beckley Avenue
- Tribal All Day Café
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: Macadamia ricotta toast, breakfast tacos, migas, not another acai bowl
- Location: 263 N. Bishop Avenue
- Yolk- One Arts Plaza
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: Red velvet French toast, cinnamon roll French toast, Santa Fe frittata, Nutella crepes
- Location: 1722 Routh Street
- Bread Winners Café & Bakery
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: Banana bread French toast, jalapeno bacon and cheddar waffle, breakfast tacos
- Location: 3301 McKinney Avenue
- Crickles and Co.
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: Chef’s favorite omelet, Grandpa’s biscuit sandwich, California egg taco
- Location: 4000 Cedar Springs, Ste. E
Where to stay
If you are planning to spend the night in Dallas, check out some top customer-reviewed hotels in Dallas from yelp.com.
- The Joule
- Location: 1530 Main Street
- Price point: $$$
- Omni Dallas Hotel
- Location: 555 S. Lamar Street
- Price point: $$$
- Homewood Suites by Hilton
- Location: 1025 Elm Street
- Price point: $$
- Hotel Lumen
- Location: 6101 Hillcrest Avenue
- Price point: $$
- Hotel Zaza Dallas
- Location: 2332 Leonard Street
- Price point: $$$
Visiting Arlington
If you plan on making the trip to the Arlington area, you want to be prepared before you arrive. Whether you need a place to eat or something to do, there are multiple options available.
Arlington.org is full of recommendations and events for those visiting from out of town.
Where to eat
If you find yourself in Arlington for the game, chances are you’ll have to eat. Here are some of the top customer-reviewed restaurants in Arlington from yelp.com.
- Fork in the Road
- Price point: $
- Cuisine: American
- Menu highlights: Burger of the week, mac ‘n cheese crackaroni, muenster burger, stuffed pig, truffle mac
- Location: 1821 S. Fielder Road
- The Tipsy Oak
- Price point: $$
- Cuisine: Gastropub
- Menu highlights: Fish & chops, poutine burger, pork belly quesadilla, smoked gouda queso, smoked brisket
- Location: 301 E. Front Street
- Dog Haus Biergarten
- Price point: $
- Cuisine: Hot dogs, burgers
- Menu highlights: Cowboy hot dog, old town hot dog, the Freiburger, chili cheese tots, the love boat
- Location: 4000 Bagpiper Way
- The Social House
- Price point: $$
- Cuisine: American
- Menu highlights: Crab cakes, Guinness braise beef short ribs, braised short rib pasta, the sink burger
- Location: 1705 N. Collins Street, Ste. 101
- Restaurant 506
- Price point: $$
- Cuisine: Seafood, American
- Menu highlights: Roasted Atlantic salmon, crab cakes, Spanish paella, lemon cavatappi
- Location: 506 N. Center Street
- Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar
- Price point: $$
- Cuisine: American
- Menu highlights: Buttercake, bacon candy, chicken pot pie, PB&J burger, fried deviled eggs, pork belly BLT
- Location: 241 E. Interstate 20 Way
If eating breakfast on the morning of football game is your thing, check out top customer-reviewed breakfast places in Arlington from yelp.com.
- Bay 34th Street Dinner
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: Chicken & waffles, mambo Italian omelet, cinnamon raisin rolls, guac benedict
- Location: 3330 Matlock Road, Ste. 100
- First Watch
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: Avocado toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, millionaire bacon, elevated egg sandwich, chickichanga
- Location: 5001 S. Cooper Street, Ste. 101
- Oldwest Café
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: French toast, lemon blueberry pancakes, eggs benedict, train robber, chorizo
- Location: 4650 Little Road
- Townhouse Brunch
- Price point: $$
- Menu highlights: Pineapple upside cake, cinnabomb, migas, sweet tooth combo, avocado toast
- Location: 5509 Colleyville Boulevard, Ste. 200
- Skillet N Grill
- Price point: $
- Menu highlights: French toast, breakfast quesadilla, chicken fried steak and eggs, chorizo and egg with tortillas
- Location: 1801 W. Division Street
- Good Day Café
- Price point: $
- Menu highlights: French toast, chicken fried steak, scramble skillet, meat lovers omelet
- Location: 6204 S. Cooper Street
Where to stay
If you are planning to spend the night in Arlington, check out some top customer-reviewed hotels in Dallas from yelp.com.
- The Thornton Inn Bed & Breakfast
- Location: 119 W. Abrams Street.
- Price point: n/a
- Homewood Suites
- Location: 4550 Waxwing Drive
- Price point: $$
- The Sanford House inn & Spa
- Location: 506 N. Center Street
- Price point: n/a
- Candlewood Suites Arlington
- Location: 2221 Brookhollow Plaza Drive
- Price point: $$
- Residence Inn by Marriot Dallas DFW Airport South/Irving
- Location: 2200 Valley View Lane
- Price point: $$