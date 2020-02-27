Auburn University officials issued the following guidance Thursday for any students, faculty or staff who intend to travel over Spring Break:
"The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) continue to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at national and global levels.
"Auburn University and East Alabama Medical Center health experts along with officials from the emergency management division of the Department of Campus Safety & Security have also been monitoring this concern locally in collaboration with Lee County and the State of Alabama Department of Public Health.
"In addition, the university is proactively managing the indirect impacts that COVID-19 may have on university operations. President Jay Gogue has established a group of campus leaders, including heath experts, emergency management personnel and others, to plan for how the evolving situation with the coronavirus could impact the university.
"Currently, there are no known cases in the state of Alabama; however, the CDC expects the number of cases in the U.S. to rise. To keep the campus community informed, the university will use this website (https://ocm.auburn.edu/news/coronavirus/) for updates and answers to common questions about coronavirus and its impacts."
