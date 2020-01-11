A two-vehicle crash early Saturday killed two LaGrange men.
Donald Wayne Grantham, 59, was killed around 3:30 a.m. when the 1994 Isuzu Rodeo he was driving was struck by a 1997 Buick Century, then left the roadway and overturned, according to a press release from Trooper Michael Carswell of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Carswell stated that Grantham was pronounced dead at the scene, on Interstate 85 near the 30-mile marker outside of Shorter, as was the passenger, Roland Lee Ridenour, 69.
The driver of the Buick was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Carswell added.
State troopers continue to investigate, Carswell said.
