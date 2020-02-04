Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY AHEAD OF A SLOW-MOVING COLD FRONT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WILL RESULT IN THE POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING OF STREAMS AND LOW-LYING AREAS AS WELL AS ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, NORTHEAST ALABAMA, AND SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, BLOUNT, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR, AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA, CHEROKEE AND ETOWAH. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BULLOCK AND PIKE. * FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&