The Latest: UN: China air quality better amid outbreak

A medical personnel holds a kit for the test for Coronavirus outside one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures outside the hospital of Brescia, Northern Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

 Claudio Furlan

Do you find yourself having numerous questions concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), your risk level, what you should to prevent it and other items related to the virus?

The Opelika-Auburn News is compiling all the information you need concerning the virus both globally and locally in order to keep you informed during the ever-evolving situation.

Symptoms checker

COVID-19 symptoms, via East Alabama Medical Center

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

Flu symptoms, via East Alabama Medical Center

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher, feeling feverish/chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue

Allergy symptoms, via East Alabama Medical Center

  • Sneezing
  • Itchy, runny or stuffy nose

Preventing COVID-19

The CDC provides numerous ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, here’s some of its tips:

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using household cleaning sprays or wipes
  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Hand sanitizer

The CDC suggests using soap and water to wash your hands rather than hand sanitizer.

However, the CDC says if soap and water are not available, hand sanitizer is a good option.

Hand sanitizers should be alcohol based with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Face masks

Widespread uses of face masks are not necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

However, the CDC says face masks should be worn by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent spread to others.

Hand washing tips

The CDC suggests washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. That is equal to singing the “Happy Birthday” song twice.

A tweet recently surfaced that provided other song options to wash your hands to. Here is a list of song choruses the tweet suggested singing:

  • Lizzo’s “Good as Hell”
  • Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”
  • Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”
  • Toto’s “Africa”
  • Proclaimer’s “500 Miles”
  • Beyonce’s “Love on Top”

What local officials are doing

  • All Auburn University students and staff recalled from abroad
  • Hotline set up for screening patients for COVID-19
  • Special Olympics International cancelling practices globally
  • Screening patients for virus before entering EAMC emergency room

Read more here: https://www.oanow.com/news/local/eamc-auburn-university-prepping-for-virus-spread/article_bff84434-a489-50b4-82a4-ecb445b0acbf.html

Major events cancelled or postponed due to the virus

  • Ireland’s St. Patrick’s Day parades cancelled
  • The Ivy League’s league tournament cancelled
  • Premiere of Sony Picture’s “Peter Rabbit 2” postponed
  • Premiere of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” postponed
  • Chinese Grand Prix postponed
  • Sporting events cancelled in Italy and Iran
  • Asian qualifiers for 2022 World Cup postponed
  • BNP Paribas Open cancelled
  • Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade cancelled
  • Tokyo’s Nakameguro district Cherry Blossom Festival cancelled
  • Okinawa, Japan Azalea Festival cancelled
  • Pearl Jam’s first leg of upcoming tour postponed
  • South by Southwest festival cancelled
  • Tucson Festival of Books cancelled
  • Ultra Music Festival postponed
  • New York City Half Marathon cancelled
  • Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival postponed until October
  • Big West Conference basketball tournament closed to spectators 
  • Mid-American Conference basketball tournament closed to spectators

Stores placing limits on products

Kroger

  • Number of sanitation, cold and flu related products to five each per order

Publix

  • Can by two of any of the following items: hand soaps and sanitizers, rubbing alcohol, disinfectant wipes and sprays, aerosol disinfectant sprays, masks and gloves, facial tissue, cups/plates/utensils, bleach

Tags

Load comments