As COVID-19 continues to hit closer to home, we can’t help but acknowledge the overwhelming support from every member in our community. Jackson Services has extended their support to the community during this time by donating their conditioned tents to local hospitals.
For several years, Jackson Services has provided their tents for most community wide events to provide shelter from weather conditions and a safe space for special needs families to feel more comfortable at the event. The tents are currently being used to provide additional space for emergency rooms to accept and treat non-infectious patients. Patients who visit the ER for treatment unrelated to COVID-19 will be able to receive the medical attention they need inside of the tent. The outside space provides an additional precaution to cut down on the amount of contact and exposure between patients.
Jackson Services is also working on building a custom UV light and ionization chamber for sterilizing personal protective equipment. The combination of ultraviolet light and ionization provides a clean sweep of surface and airborne bacteria surrounding the items inside the chamber. They are working with Capstone Healthcare to ensure proper testing on the equipment manufactured by RGF Environmental Group. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone during this time, and we continue to give thanks to healthcare providers, first responders, and all workers who continue to face the current risks for our health and safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.