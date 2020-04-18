Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINS AND FLASH FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... .SEVERAL BANDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE THROUGH CENTRAL ALABAMA ON SUNDAY AND INTO SUNDAY NIGHT. RAINFALL TOTALS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG WITH HIGHER TOTALS. AREAS WITH THE HIGHEST PROBABILITY OF RECEIVING THESE HEAVY RAINS WILL BE ALONG AND SOUTH OF A TUSCALOOSA TO BIRMINGHAM TO TALLADEGA LINE. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CHAMBERS, CLAY, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL, AND TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK, AND PIKE. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, GREENE, HALE, MARENGO, PICKENS, SUMTER, AND TUSCALOOSA. * FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * HEAVY RAINFALL FROM SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL RESULT IN 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN ALONG WITH HIGHER TOTALS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&