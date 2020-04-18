Ashlyn Bass, speech-language pathologist
East Alabama Speech and Language Services, Inc.
Auburn
What does your company/organization do that most benefits our community?
I consider it a privilege to be involved in the everyday lives of the kids I serve and their families. We provide speech and language intervention ranging from articulation disorders, dyslexia, Autism spectrum disorder, and everything in between.
While I don’t boast to know all the answers to every speech and language question, I do think our company works hard to find the answers to provide the best intervention we can.
Being present in many of the schools outside our office has given us a broader idea of what is expected of our kids at school and how we can best shape our intervention in light of that.
What progress did you see made with your business/job duties during 2019 and into early 2020?
Being able to work alongside the speech-language pathologists in Lee County Schools in order to serve their increasing caseloads has been a great privilege in the past year. I’ve enjoyed learning more of the ins and outs of speech therapy in the school setting, which differs from the private practice setting.
It has challenged me personally and professionally as I’ve learned to work in settings and with populations that differ from my typical caseload in the years before.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a story of historic nature and influence for 2020. How is your business being affected?
We’ve gone from commuting between schools and our office to provide one-on-one, hands-on intervention, to staying in our own homes and serving kids through the computer screen. There is a definite learning curve to teletherapy and I felt somewhat crippled by it at first, but everyday it seems a little easier.
While I’m glad to have this opportunity to still serve these families, I miss seeing my kids in person, as well as the kids who I’m not able to see via teletherapy.
Once the economic recovery from COVID-19 begins in earnest, where/how would you like to see your business/occupation grow and rebound?
First thing’s first, I’d love to see my kids in person and give them in-person hugs and high-fives instead of pretend ones on Zoom. As recovery from COVID-19 brings us into a new “normal,” I think my main goal would be to ensure no kids are forgotten, especially because not every child is able to be seen via teletherapy.
Being out of school has really challenged the way I am able to serve kids and their families. While in no way is this ideal, I do think it has been good for me to rethink how to provide intervention for each individual child and how to provide training for parents.
Basically, this has kept us on our toes, and I hope to continue to think outside the box even when we return to providing therapy in person.
What do you like most about serving this community?
I enjoy the familial feel to the Lee County area. Working within the community has lead to connections and relationships that makes the area feel even homier to me and my family.
What are your personal hobbies/adventures that you enjoy most?
As of late, my main hobby is dog walking, as I’m sure is true of most people these days. Staying up too late to finish a good book is time well spent to me.
I also enjoyed some beginner’s pickle ball, but that hobby is on the back-burner as we prepare for our first baby to come in June! I’ll stick to cheering my husband on in the local tournaments until then.
