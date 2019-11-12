The city of Auburn gathered Monday around its Veterans Memorial and Mayor Ron Anders made opening remarks at the Veterans Day ceremony.
Auburn’s current Veterans Day ceremony tradition began years ago by former Mayor Bill Ham, and Anders said he has simply continued it.
“I do believe that honoring and recognizing our veterans is not only important, but mandatory for us to have a great healthy community,” Anders said. “All the debates we get to have, all the opportunities presented to us are because of the freedom we enjoy because our veterans have paid the price for their time and experience and, some of them, ultimately with their lives.”
Members of Auburn High School ROTC posted the colors while the East Samford school choir sang the national anthem.
“Almighty God, giver of all good things, we thank you for the torch of liberty that’s been lit in our land. It’s been drawn for people from every nation,” said Jeff Damron, pastor of Pleasant View Christian Church in an opening prayer. “We thank you for the faith we’ve inherited in all its rich variety that sustains our life together.”
Americans have recognized Veterans Day since 1938, although once under a different name, Armistice Day.
“And so we’re here today to continue that great tradition,” Anders said. “We’re here today to recognize all of our veterans that provide us the freedom to be here on a beautiful morning in a great community to enjoy our lives.
“And we’re here specifically to recognize those veterans that live amongst us, that we’re blessed to be neighbors with and blessed to enjoy life with here in Auburn.”
The keynote speaker for the event, Capt. Alexander Goetz, is a veteran who lives in Auburn’s community.
Goetz began on a path that never ends in 2015 by enrolling in Officer Candidates School.
As an Auburn resident, Goetz serves as a Marine officer instructor at the Auburn- Tuskegee Naval ROTC consortium, Anders said.
Veterans and active duty military personnel make up a small portion of America’s citizens, Goetz said.
“What I think is important to consider today, however, is not the reason for which one serves, but rather the legacy and the impact that one leaves after they take off the uniform for the last time,” Goetz said.
He asked why his generation would choose the life of military service.
“With so many easier, more lucrative options available, why would somebody choose this profession, that requires sacrifice, hardship and the authoring of a blank check payable to the American people up to and including the price of one’s own life,” Goetz said.
“I speak for myself, and I speak for myself alone, when I say that I joined the military because of men and women like you, veterans, who answered the call to serve before me.”
For many in America, the lives they lead were won through the blood and tears of men and women before them, he said, adding that he understood their sacrifices gave him his freedom, and he wanted to repay a debt.
“Your sacrifice challenged me,” Goetz said, speaking to the veterans in the audience.
“Your selflessness humbled me and your courage, determination and patriotism have inspired me to try to become a better version of myself.”
