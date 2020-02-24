The Auburn Community Orchestra will perform The Second Seasonal Concert at Auburn United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. today. Admission is free.

The program will include Mozart’s Overture to “The Marriage of Figaro, Clarinet Concerto (I)” and “Flute and Harp Concerto (II),” Handel’s “Water Music Suite No. II” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. I.”

The community orchestra is under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Richard Prior. Prior conducted the inaugural Orchestra at the Oaks concert in mid-October 2019.

To learn more about the orchestra and its upcoming concerts, go to auburnalabama.org/auburn-community-orchestra.

