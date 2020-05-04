OPD release 0504

Opelika police say the pictured individual stole a set of car keys from the locker room of Planet Fitness in Opelika on March 7, then entered the victim’s vehicle and stole their credit card.

 Opelika Police Dept.

The victims’ credit card was used at Target and Best Buy in Opelika, according to police. The suspect is described by investigators as a light skinned black male. He is approximately 5-feet-8 and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black winter beanie, gray Adidas track suit and red and white sneakers, and driving a maroon passenger car, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline. Callers may remain anonymous.

