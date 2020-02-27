Opelika police are looking for two people suspected of using a stolen credit card to purchase shoes on Jan. 31, according to a Thursday press release.
The first suspect is an African-American female, about 5’5” and 200 pounds, who was wearing a red and white pullover. The second was an African-American male, about 5’11” and 150 pounds, who was wearing a black jacket and hat, according to the release.
The two are suspected of using the stole credit card to purchase several pairs of shoes from the Shoe Station in Tigertown, 2710 Enterprise Dr. in Opelika, the report added.
The Opelika Police Department has asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact the division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.
