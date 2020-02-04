An Auburn professor says tech problems that dogged Iowa’s Democratic caucus Monday should be expected as public elections become more and more digital.
Political Science Professor Kathleen Hale runs Auburn’s partnership with the National Association of Election Officials to professionalize the public administration of elections through its national certification program.
“If we think about elections as the way we measure democracy, of course new technology will be a part of that process. And implementing new technology takes time if we want to perfectly capture voter intent. We want everyone who is eligible to participate, and we want to be transparent about what we are doing, and above all, we want to be accurate. But we also need to be efficient, because time and resources are not endless so there is a trade-off,” Hale said in a news release.
“This means we have to commit to developing, testing, training and piloting new ideas. It also means time to determine results, and time to verify information. If what we want are instant results with new technology, we can expect to be inaccurate at least some of the time, and that is unfortunate.”
Hale said she and other Auburn faculty work with election officials, vendors and other stakeholders to understand how best to deal with evolving technology, staffing crunches in election offices across the United States and the like.
“Given concerns about cyber- threats, any reporting apps will need to be carefully vetted, protected, and verified. Each new election technology has two sides — technology can make elections more accessible and more efficient, but they may also be vulnerable from ‘bad actors.’
“The implicit suggestion of critics of the use of technology in elections is that we should move to paper for every part of the system because it is easier to audit — but that’s also not realistic. The challenge we face is how to build and protect technology that helps, and not hurts, our democracy. And this takes resources,” she noted.
Hale acknowledged that there is probably no way to guarantee against similar mishaps occurring elsewhere.
“In terms of technology issues, what we know about risk management is that we can’t prevent threats and that there is no such thing as a perfect rollout of technology. What we have to be able to do is systematically identify risks and develop contingency plans, and encourage patience when the system is actually working, even if slowly — that is the approach we are taking with election officials around the country,” Hale said.
