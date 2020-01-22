Americans across the country will take to the polls this year to vote in numerous elections, including the presidential election.
Alabama’s first day to vote is March 3.
We compiled a collection of items you need to know before you head to the polls.
Offices on the 2020 ballot – according to the Alabama State Marshal’s Office
- President/Vice President
- One U.S. Senate seat
- Seven U.S. House of Representative seats
- Two Supreme Court Associate Justice Seats
- Two Court of Criminal Appeals seats
- Two Court of Civil Appeals seats
- Public Service Commission President
- Four State Board of Education seats
- Circuit court judges
- District court judges
Primary Election
- February 14: Last day to hand deliver voter registration forms
- February 15: Last day to postmark voter registration forms
- February 17: Voter registration deadline. Last day for online voter registration
- February 27: Last day for voter to make application for an absentee ballot
- March 2: Last day for voter to hand-deliver or postmark an absentee ballot
- March 3: Primary election
Primary Election runoff (if needed)
- March 16: Voter registration deadline
- March 26: Last day for voter to make application for an absentee ballot
- March 30: Last day for voter to hand-deliver or postmark an absentee ballot
- March 31: Primary election runoff
General Election
- October 19: Voter registration deadline
- October 29: Last day for voter to make application for an absentee ballot
- November 2: Last day for voter to hand-deliver or postmark an absentee ballot
- November 3: General election
Registering to vote
Alabama residents have several options of registering to vote including online registration.
The state can also mail you a voter registration form if you live within the state.
Another option is printing off a PDF form of the voter registration form, filling it out and mailing it to your local board of registrars.
For more information about registering to vote, registering to vote online and more, click here.
How to find your polling location
If you are registered to vote but aren’t sure where to go to vote, the Alabama State Marshal’s Office has a resource available to help you figure out where to go.
- Visit myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview/
- Click on “polling place” at the top or bottom of the page
- Enter the county you’re registered in, last name and date of birth
- Click enter
How to check if you’re registered to vote
If you aren’t sure if you’re registered to vote in Alabama, you can also find out your voter registration status at myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview/.
- Click on “registration information” at the top or bottom of the page
- Enter the county you think you’re registered in, first and last name and date of birth
- Click enter
The results will show you if you’re actively registered to vote, you’re polling location and what offices you can vote for in the upcoming election.
Requesting an absentee ballot
Applying for an absentee ballot requires some paperwork, which can be found at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-voting.
This link provides Alabama residents with everything they need to know about applying for and mailing an absentee ballot.
The website also has numerous absentee ballot application paperwork, which can be printed off and mailed to you county’s Absentee Election Manager.
Photo ID
Alabama voters must have a specific type of photo identification at the polls in order to vote.
The following forms of photo ID are accepted at the polls:
- Valid driver’s license
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency digital driver’s license
- Valid Non-driver ID
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency digital non-driver ID
- Valid Alabama photo voter ID
- Valid State issued ID
- Valid federal issued ID
- Valid US Passport
- Valid employee ID from federal government, State of Alabama, county government, municipality, board, authority or other entity of the state.
- Valid student or employee ID from a college or university in the State of Alabama
- Valid military ID
- Valid tribal ID
If an Alabama resident does not have one of the accepted forms of photo ID, then they can apply for a free Alabama photo voter ID.
The application to apply and more information about photo ID can be found here.
