Ford recalls over 240K vehicles to fix suspension problem
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.
The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013-18 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.
Ford says if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture. Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement.
Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.
WH claims Huawei equipment has backdoor for spying
WASHINGTON — The Chinese company Huawei can secretly tap into communications through the networking equipment it sells globally, a U.S. official charged as the White House stepped up efforts to persuade allies to ban the gear from next-generation cellular networks.
The U.S. national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, made the statement at an Atlantic Council forum Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal quoted him as saying Huawei can “access sensitive and personal information” in systems it sells and maintains globally. O’Brien did not provide any evidence to support the claim.
U.S. officials have long argued that Huawei is duty-bound by Chinese law to spy on behalf of the country’s ruling Communist Party. Huawei denies that claim.
Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns after caucus chaos
WASHINGTON — The chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party announced his resignation Wednesday after a disastrous caucus process beset by technical glitches led to a dayslong delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.
The embarrassing episode threatened Iowa’s status as the first voting contest of the presidential primary season and led both front-runners to request a partial recanvass of the results.
“The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night. As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party,” Price wrote in a resignation letter.
Sanders in talks with DNC to headline big-dollar fundraiser
WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders is in talks with the Democratic National Committee to headline the first of two party fundraisers, where he will likely appear before the same big-dollar donors that he has repeatedly railed against on the campaign trail.
A DNC official confirmed the conversations, which come as Sanders’ relationship with the party’s establishment takes on greater importance after a victory in Tuesday’s New Hampshire presidential primary and an essential tie for first place last week in Iowa’s caucuses.
While establishment leaders have raised alarms about Sanders’ far-left candidacy, the strong finishes in the two opening contests of the 2020 primary season all but ensure he will be a force in party politics at least through the national convention in July.
Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out
WASHINGTON — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, the last remaining African American candidate in a Democratic presidential field once defined by its diversity, ended his 2020 campaign Wednesday after his late bid failed to catch fire or resonate with voters.
“The vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical win at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting,” Patrick said.
Jury finds Mar-a-Lago intruder not guilty of trespassing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida jury acquitted a Chinese woman Wednesday of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort after she testified she didn’t understand a security guard who told her to leave.
Jurors did find Jing Lu, 56, guilty of resisting a police officer without violence in Dec. 18 arrest.
Prosecutors said that Lu purposely intruded in a “calculated” and “planned” manner. They said she ignored a warning to leave the grounds and returned through a side entrance and continued taking pictures.
Lu, testifying through a Mandarin interpreter, said she paid $200 for a Chinese guide to drop her off at various South Florida locations. She said her language barrier prevented her from understanding a security officer’s orders to leave the property.
