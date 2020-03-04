Opelika’s City Council gathered for the first time in its new meeting spot Tuesday and voted to formally seek legislative approval to annex land for a proposed granite quarry.
The approved measure asks that the state Legislature’s Lee County delegation approve annexation of 1,250 acres north of the city limits, where CreekWood Resources hopes to develop a granite quarry.
Since it lies outside of the city limits and Lee County doesn’t have zoning regulations, the annexation would give the city jurisdiction over the land. All 1,250 acres lay within the watershed of Saughatchee Lake, which is the city’s main source of drinking water, as well as being a secondary source for Auburn and rural communities within Lee County.
Both city officials and residents are strongly opposed to the potential granite quarry, with the negative effects it would have on the lake’s watershed posing a direct threat.
The vote took place in the city’s new municipal building on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The building is connected to the city’s police department and centrally located. The council, planning commission and historic preservation commission will all meet there from now on.
Training facilityThe council also approved a bid from Carlisle Services for the building of a new training facility for the fire department. The company, an engineering firm based out of Georgia, has done work for Auburn University. The total cost for the project will be $496,040.35.
The state department of economic and community affairs has begun accepting proposals for a Youth Incarceration Prevention program, currently in its beginning stages. The council approved the submittal of a grant application to get funding for the program, a total of $28,000.
Other businessThe council approved a request from the Autism Society of Alabama to hold its annual Going Blue for Autism event at Courthouse Square on April 2. It also approved a request from Opelika Main Street for its Taste of the Town event April 28.
Two other event requests from Opelika Main Street were approved, Touch-A-Truck and Burger Wars, to be held May 30.
