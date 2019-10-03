This weekend in Opelika-Auburn

October is here, which means there are numerous fun-filled activities throughout the local community in the coming days.

Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:

Friday, Oct. 4

Open Studio – Day

Little Picassos

Free Friday Concert: Mary Slaton

Honors Day Film Series

Big Swamp Bike Night

Kids Night Out

Lee County Fair

Haunted Auburn Walking Tour

Fright Nights at the Arboretum

Second Annual John Jerome “Acing ALS” Tennis Benefit

Fall Women’s Conference

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.”

Irish Bred Pub Comedy Club Showcase

Miss Alabama USA Pageant

Second Annual Halloween Party and Lights Out Ride

Saturday, Oct. 5

Auburn Beautification Council Plant Sale

Introduction to Handgun with Todd Sandt

October Community Day

City Market

Fall Women’s Conference

BIG Book Sale: Fall Edition

Saturday Studio Kids

Fall Family Fun Day

Total Body Turn UP Party

Storytime: Unicorns 101

Auburn softball vs. Pensacola State

Auburn softball vs. Snead State

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.”

Lee County Fair

Haunted Auburn Walking Tour

Miss Alabama USA Pageant

Second Annual Halloween Party and Lights Out Ride

Sunday, Oct. 6

Gravel Sunday

Strum & Strive Music Festival

Auburn volleyball vs. Tennessee

Auburn softball vs. Chipola College

Italian Film Festival

The Bat Lady

BIG Book Sale: Fall Edition

Vixen Ride

Auburn softball vs. Wallace State Community College – Dothan

Airview Baptist Church Homecoming

Smartypants Book Club

Second Annual Halloween Party and Lights Out Ride

