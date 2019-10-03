October is here, which means there are numerous fun-filled activities throughout the local community in the coming days.
Here’s what’s on tap this weekend in Opelika-Auburn:
Friday, Oct. 4
Open Studio – Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Jan Dempsey Arts Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/653667671813502/?event_time_id=653667678480168
Little Picassos
- When: 10 – 11 a.m.
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $60/4 weeks or $20/class
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2126391690798850/
Free Friday Concert: Mary Slaton
- When: Noon – 1 p.m.
- Where: The Southside Center for the Arts; Opelika
- More information: http://www.eastalabamaarts.org/special-events/2019/10/4/mid-day-music-mary-slaton
Honors Day Film Series
- When: 2 – 4 p.m.
- Where: RBD Library, Room 3129; Auburn University
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/395664368032707/
Big Swamp Bike Night
- When: 5 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Big Swamp Harley-Davison; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/475412726522920/
Kids Night Out
- When: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $36 for first child, $26 for additional sibling
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20681/Kids-Night-Out/
Lee County Fair
- When: 6 p.m. – close
- Where: Lee County Fairgrounds; Opelika
- Cost: $3/adult, $2/child, $1/seniors and formal military personnel
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20549/Lee-County-Fair/
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 – 7 p.m. & 8 – 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Toomer’s Corner; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20667/Haunted-Auburn-Walking-Tour/
Fright Nights at the Arboretum
- When: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Donald E. Davis Arboretum; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19490/Fright-Nights-At-The-Arboretum/
Second Annual John Jerome “Acing ALS” Tennis Benefit
- When: 6 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Yarbrough Tennis Center; Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20577/2nd-Annual-John-Jerome-Acing-ALS-Tennis-Benefit/
Fall Women’s Conference
- When: 6 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Parkway Baptist Church; Auburn
- More information: https://parkwayauburn.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/278416
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.”
- When: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Area Community Theatre; Auburn
- Cost: $10/adult, $8/students and seniors
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/520939695334848/?event_time_id=520939698668181
Irish Bred Pub Comedy Club Showcase
- When: 7 -8:30 p.m.
- Where: Irish Bred Pub; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/675963706230764/
Miss Alabama USA Pageant
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Gogue Performing Arts Center; Auburn
- Cost: $60-$100
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17272/Miss-Alabama-USA-Pageant/
Second Annual Halloween Party and Lights Out Ride
- When: All Day
- Where: Boggin’ on the Plains; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20689/2nd-Annual-Halloween-Party-and-Lights-Out-Ride/
Saturday, Oct. 5
Auburn Beautification Council Plant Sale
- When: 8 a.m. – noon
- Where: Dean Road Recreation Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/784594151942977/
Introduction to Handgun with Todd Sandt
- When: 8 a.m. – noon
- Where: Firing Pin Shooting Sports; Opelika
- Cost: $125/person with own firearm and ammunition, $150/person with firearm and ammunition provided
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/722610211534536/
October Community Day
- When: 8 a.m. – noon
- Where: Community Garden; Auburn University
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/648997118924982/
City Market
- When: 8 a.m. – noon
- Where: Town Creek Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.auburnalabama.org/parks/programs/city-market/
Fall Women’s Conference
- When: 8:30 a.m. - noon
- Where: Parkway Baptist Church; Auburn
- More information: https://parkwayauburn.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/278416
BIG Book Sale: Fall Edition
- When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Public Library; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20697/BIG-Book-Sale-Fall-Edition/
Saturday Studio Kids
- When: 10 a.m. – noon
- Where: The Art Studio; Auburn
- Cost: $20
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1179625222246934/
Fall Family Fun Day
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve & Nature Center; Auburn
- Cost: $1
- More information: http://wp.auburn.edu/preserve/event/fall-family-fun-day-5/?utm_source=wysija&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Mailing+2019-08-26
Total Body Turn UP Party
- When: 10 – 11 a.m.
- Where: Frank Brown Recreation Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2582233535161630/
Storytime: Unicorns 101
- When: 11 a.m. – noon
- Where: Books-A-Million; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1539419742874257/
Auburn softball vs. Pensacola State
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Jane B. Moore Field; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20562/AU-Softball-vs-Pensacola-State/
Auburn softball vs. Snead State
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: Jane B. Moore Field; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20563/AU-Softball-vs-Snead-State/
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.”
- When: 4 – 5 p.m. & 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Area Community Theatre; Auburn
- Cost: $10/adult, $8/students and seniors
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/520939695334848/?event_time_id=520939698668181
Lee County Fair
- When: 4 p.m. – close
- Where: Lee County Fairgrounds; Opelika
- Cost: $3/adult, $2/child, $1/seniors and formal military personnel
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20549/Lee-County-Fair/
Haunted Auburn Walking Tour
- When: 6 – 7 p.m. & 8 – 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Toomer’s Corner
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20667/Haunted-Auburn-Walking-Tour/
Miss Alabama USA Pageant
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Gogue Performing Arts Center; Auburn
- Cost: $60-$100
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17272/Miss-Alabama-USA-Pageant/
Second Annual Halloween Party and Lights Out Ride
- When: All Day
- Where: Boggin’ on the Plains; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20689/2nd-Annual-Halloween-Party-and-Lights-Out-Ride/
Sunday, Oct. 6
Gravel Sunday
- When: 8 a.m. – noon
- Where: James Bros. Bikes; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2252438591735185/
Strum & Strive Music Festival
- When: 1 – 3 p.m.
- Where: Pick Elementary School; auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20439/Strum--Strive-Music-Festival-featuring-Jack-Barksdale/
Auburn volleyball vs. Tennessee
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Arena; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20429/AU-Volleyball-vs-Tennessee/
Auburn softball vs. Chipola College
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Jane B. Moore Field; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20567/AU-Softball-vs-Chipola-College/
Italian Film Festival
- When: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2340440066068494/
The Bat Lady
- When: 2 – 3 p.m.
- Where: Wild Birds Unlimited; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/454436938490190/
BIG Book Sale: Fall Edition
- When: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Public Library; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20697/BIG-Book-Sale-Fall-Edition/
Vixen Ride
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Chewacla State Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/695854897595538/
Auburn softball vs. Wallace State Community College – Dothan
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: Jane B. Moore Field; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20565/AU-Softball-vs-Wallace-State-CC---Dothan/
Airview Baptist Church Homecoming
- When: 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Airview Baptist Church; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/392585631425396/
Smartypants Book Club
- When: 3 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/337051780465629/?event_time_id=337051820465625
Second Annual Halloween Party and Lights Out Ride
- When: All Day
- Where: Boggin’ on the Plains; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20689/2nd-Annual-Halloween-Party-and-Lights-Out-Ride/
