There is much to look forward to in the new year.
From sporting events to new movie releases, 2020 will be full of surprises, both good and bad.
We compiled a list of world events, sporting events, entertainment events and movie releases to give you a head start in your planning.
Check out what all 2020 has in store:
2020
Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year: Classic blue
Chinese New Year 2019: Year of the Rat
Local events in 2020
**Confirmed events only**
- Jan. 11: Fit Fest
- Jan. 25: Auburn Chili Fest
- Jan. 26: Opelika-Auburn News Wedding Showcase
- Feb. 1: Opelika Empty Bowls Fundraiser
- Feb. 11: Young at Heart Dance
- Feb. 22: Auburn Mardi Gras Parade
- Feb. 29: Auburn Chili Cook Off
- March 21: Bark in the Park
- March 27 - 29: Opelika Songwriters Festival
- April 11: 39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- April 11: A-Day
- April 18: 20th Anniversary of the Old 280 Boogie
- April 25: Bo Bikes Bama
- May 2: Garden in the Park
- May 16: Opelika Main Street on Tap
- May 18 - 24: LPGA Zimmer Biomat Championship
- May 30: Burger Wars
- June 6: Auburn Food & Wine Festival
- June 12: SummerNight Downtown Art Walk
- Oct. 24: Oktoberfest
- Dec. 5: Jingle Jog 5K & Santa Stroll Fun Run
Events around the world in 2020
- Jan. 31: United Kingdom will officially leave the European Union
Holidays in 2020
- Monday, Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Saturday, Jan. 25: Chinese New Year
- Sunday, Feb. 2: Groundhog Day
- Friday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day
- Monday, Feb. 17: President’s Day
- Tuesday, Feb. 25: Mardi Gras
- Wednesday, Feb. 26: Ash Wednesday
- Sunday, March 8: Daylight Saving Time
- Tuesday, March 17: St. Patrick’s Day
- Sunday, April 5: Palm Sunday
- Thursday, April 9: Passover
- Sunday, April 12: Easter
- Wednesday, April 15: Tax Day
- Tuesday, May 5: Cinco De Mayo
- Sunday, May 10: Mother’s Day
- Monday, May 25: Memorial day
- Friday, June 19: Juneteenth
- Sunday, June 21: Father’s Day
- Saturday, July 4: Independence Day
- Monday, Sept. 7: Labor Day
- Monday, Oct. 12: Columbus Day
- Saturday, Oct. 31: Halloween
- Sunday, Nov. 1: Daylight Saving Time ends
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day
- Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving
- Friday, Nov. 27: Black Friday
- Friday, Dec. 11: First day of Hanukkah
- Thursday, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve
- Friday, Dec. 25: Christmas
- Thursday, Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve
Election 2020
- Feb. 17: Voter registration deadline for online registration for Alabama primary election
- March 3: Alabama primary election
- July 13 – 16: Democratic national Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Aug. 24 – 27: Republic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Sept. 26: First presidential debate at Notre Dame
- Oct. 7: Vice presidential debate at University of Utah
- Oct. 15: Second presidential debate at University of Michigan
- Oct. 19: Alabama voter registration deadline to vote in election
- Oct. 22: Third presidential debate at Belmont University
- Oct. 29: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot
- Nov. 2: Last day to send absentee ballot
- Nov. 3: Election day
Sporting events in 2020
- Jan. 20 – Feb. 2: Australian Open
- Jan. 23 – 26: Winter X Games 24
- Feb. 2: Super Bowl
- April 9 – 12: Masters
- May 1 – 17: IIHF World Championship
- May 2: Kentucky Derby
- May 24: Indianapolis 500
- May 18 – June 7: French Open
- June: Stanley Cup Finals
- June: NBA Finals
- June 18 – 21: US Open (Golf)
- June 27 –July 19: Tour de France
- June 29 – July 6: Wimbledon
- July 16 – 19: Summer X Games
- July 24 – Aug. 9: Summer Olympics
- Aug. 25 – Sept. 6: Paralympic Games
- Aug. 31 – Sept. 13: US Open (Tennis)
- Sept. 25 – 27: Ryder Cup
Entertainment events in 2020
- Jan. 5: 77th Golden Globe Awards
- Jan. 12: Critics Choice Awards
- Jan. 23 – Feb. 2: 2019 Sundance Film Festival
- Jan. 26: 62st Grammy Awards
- Feb. 9: 92st Academy Awards
- April 5: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards
- April 29: Billboard Music Awards
- May 12 – 23: Cannes Film Festival
Movies to look forward to in 2020, according to IMDB.com
**Note: Movie release dates may change
- Jan. 10: “1917” – Drama, War
- Jan. 10: “Just Mercy” – Drama
- Jan. 10: “The Informer” – Crime, Drama
- Jan. 17: “Dolittle” – Adventure, Comedy, Family
- Jan. 24: “The Gentlemen” – Action, Crime
- Feb. 7: “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” – Action, Adventure, Crime
- Feb. 14: “Ordinary Love” – Drama, Romance
- Feb. 14: “Sonic the Hedgehog” – Action, Adventure, Family
- Feb. 21: “The Call of the Wild” – Adventure, Drama, Family
- Feb. 28: “The Whistlers” – Comedy, Crime
- March 6: “Onward” – Animation, Adventure, Comedy
- March 6: “Sometimes Always Never” – Comedy, Drama, Mystery
- March 20: “A Quiet Place Part II” – Horror, Thriller
- March 20: “Deerskin” – Comedy, Horror
- March 20: “The Climb” – Comedy, Drama
- March 27: “Mulan” – Action, Adventure, Drama
- April 3: “Fatherhood” – Drama
- April 10: “A Time to Die” – Action, Crime
- April 17: “Trolls World Tour” – Family, Animation
- May 1: “Black Widow” – Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
- May 8: “Legally Blonde 3” – Comedy
- May 15: “Scoob!” – Animation, Adventure, Comedy
- May 15: “The Woman in the Window” – Crime, Drama, Mystery
- May 22: “Fast & Furious 9” – Action, Adventure, Crime
- May 22: “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” – Animation, Adventure, Comedy
- June 5: “Wonder Woman 1984” – Action, Adventure, Fantasy
- June 18: “Soul” – Animation, Adventure, Family
- June 26: “Top Gun: Maverick” – Action, Drama
- July 3: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” – Animation, Adventure, Comedy
- July 10: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Action, Comedy, Drama
- July 24: “Jungle Cruise” – Adventure, Family, Fantasy
- Oct. 16: “Halloween Kills” – Horror, Thriller
- Nov. 6: “The Eternals” – Action, Adventure, Drama
- Nov. 13: “Clifford the Big Red Dog” – Animation, Adventure, Comedy
- Nov. 20: “Godzilla vs. Kong” – Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
- Dec. 18: “Coming 2 America” – Comedy
- Dec. 18: “West Side Story” – Crime, Drama, Musical
