Kobe Hudson

Kobe Hudson has signed with Auburn. (Photo: LaGrange Daily News)

 LaGrange Daily News

Bo Nix has a new target in the touted Kobe Hudson, whose letter of intent is signed and delivered.

Hudson is universally considered a four-star player from Troup County High School in Georgia.

He's one of the prized recruits in Auburn's 2020 class.

Hometown: Pine Mountain, Ga.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

