Business name/occupation:
Auburn City Schools
Your name/title/affiliation:
Cristen Herring, Superintendent
What does your company/organization do that most benefits our community?
The mission of Auburn City Schools is to ensure that each student realizes and embraces their own unique talents and intellectual gifts to achieve personal aspirations while admirably contributing to the greater good, through a vital system distinguished by:
Compassion for others
Sound stewardship of all resources
Synergistic relationships with an engaged community
The creating and sharing of knowledge
Inspired learners with a global presence
The courage and perseverance to create our future
Although first composed in 2013 and later revised in 2018, there is perhaps no moment more poignant than that which we live in today which embodies the spirit and mission of Auburn City Schools. Each student.
Unique talents. Contributing to the greater good. Compassion for others. Synergistic relationships. Sharing knowledge. Global presence. The courage and perseverance to create our future.
There are no better words to define the progress or position of Auburn City Schools in the wake of COVID-19 than the words of our mission.
What progress did you see made with your business/job duties during 2019 and into early 2020?
While so many things are different, many things continue, such as the construction at Cary Woods Elementary School and J. F. Drake Middle School. Visible progress is evident at each site and the projects are on schedule to be ready for the new school year.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a story of historic nature and influence for 2020. How is your business being affected?
On March 6, 2020, students, teachers, and families departed for Spring Break with some celebration and the anticipation of rest, relaxation, and a one-week vacation from school.
Today, we find ourselves in a new environment of distance learning, remote meetings, and virtual education. The courage of our students, the commitment of our families, and the creativity of our teachers is inspiring.
In the midst of a pandemic, the heart and soul of Auburn City Schools remains the connection between students and teachers, the passion for teaching and learning, and the willingness to overcome obstacles.
With tremendous gratitude for the community partners who have buttressed our efforts to support students and provide for those in need, Auburn City Schools would like to extend a word of thanks to The Auburn Dream Center, The Hudson Family Foundation, The Jason Dufner Foundation, Bruce and Brandy Pearl, Gus and Kristi Malzahn, Butch and Robin Thompson, Embrace Church, Church of the Highlands, Our House, Esperanza House and the many individuals who have dedicated themselves and donated to the cause. Synergistic relationships, indeed!
Once the economic recovery from COVID-19 begins in earnest, where/how would you like to see your business/occupation grow and rebound?
Auburn City Schools looks forward to returning to a sense of normalcy, but in the meantime we embrace every opportunity to remain steadfast as the pinnacle of educational excellence.
As is noted is our statements of belief, we believe that communities thrive only when education of all is a shared commitment, and we thank this community for their commitment to the students and schools in Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.