Dr. Mac McCoy, Superintendent
Lee County School System
2410 Society Hill Road in Opelika.
What does your company/organization do that most benefits our community?
We serve nearly 10,000 students and employ over 1,200 teachers and staff.
What progress did you see made with your business/job duties during 2019 and into early 2020?
I believe that the Lee County School system was on a record pace for success before the crisis that has occurred with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a story of historic nature and influence for 2020. How is your business being affected?
We have shut the doors of all schools and have designed a plan to educate our students to the best of our ability.
Once the economic recovery from COVID-19 begins in earnest, where/how would you like to see your business/occupation grow and rebound?
Obviously, I am anxious to get the school doors open and our students back in a normal environment. Even if it’s going to be a new kind of normal!
What do you like most about serving this community?
Lee County is a wonderful place to live and work. Families have so many options to choose from when it comes to educating their children. Three very strong public school systems and several private schools that do a wonderful job as well. Not to mention Southern Union and Auburn University.
What are your personal hobbies/adventures that you enjoy most?
I would say that personal fitness is my hobby and I enjoy most any activity outside!
