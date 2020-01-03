SECOND TEAM (QUARTERBACK, RUNNING BACKS & ATHLETE)
Brody Davis
Sr., Opelika
>> 6-2, 220
>> Davis waited long enough for his chance to start for the Bulldogs, and he came through as Opelika’s signal caller this fall. At season’s end, Davis was 148-of-254 passing with 1,607 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as he led the Bulldogs to the Class 6A state semifinals.
BJ Baker
So., Valley
>> 5-9, 174
>> After an impressive freshman campaign, Baker was a sophomore sensation in 2019. Baker and the Valley run game were pivotal in the team winning the region, and Baker ended the fall with 210 carries for 1,441 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Zion Morris
Jr., Central-Phenix City
>> 5-11, 160
>> Morris might have shared the backfield with McKay, but that didn’t prevent the junior from making a number of plays himself. When the season was said and done, Morris had 110 carries for 666 yards and six touchdowns.
Ashton Moss
Sr., Beauregard
>> 5-9, 173
>> Moss did his part to help the Beauregard offense fight for points week after week. At the season’s end, Moss had 809 rushing yards and five touchdowns as well as 135 receiving yards for the Hornets.
Corey Minton
Jr., Smiths Station
>> 6-1, 187
>> Minton did whatever was asked of him by the Panthers’ coaches in 2019. He threw for 631 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 327 yards and six touchdowns at quarterback, and he also caught six passes for 92 yards and one score out at receiver.
SECOND TEAM (WIDE RECEIVERS & KICKER)
Jaion Goodson
Sr., Beauregard
>> 5-9, 165
>> Goodson was part of a receiving corps with big shoes to fill this fall, but he came through to help the Hornets’ aerial attack. Goodson ended his senior season with 55 receptions for 614 yards and four touchdowns.
Peter Jakes
Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-0, 175
>> It seemed all Jakes did this fall was catch touchdowns. Jakes set a program record with five consecutive receptions for touchdown during the season and ended the year with 29 receptions for 402 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jamius Mitchell
Sr., Opelika
>> 6-2, 220
>> Mitchell proved himself as a consistent, big receiving target for a Bulldogs’ offense that averaged 32.3 points per game in 2019. He ended the year with 25 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
Marshall Meyers
Sr., Opelika
>> 5-8, 180
>> Meyers showed up ready to go whenever he was called on in 2019, and it led to three points for the Bulldogs more often than not. Meyers was 6-of-8 on field-goal attempts this fall with a long of 43 yards.
SECOND TEAM (OFFENSIVE LINE)
Cort Bradley
Jr., Auburn High
>> 6-2, 295
>> Bradley proved himself to be a reliable member of the Tigers’ offensive line throughout the season. He graded out over 85 percent and helped pave the way for the Tigers’ excellent rushing attack that led the team on a deep playoff run.
Mason Cook
Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-3, 275
>> Cook played at guard for the Red Devils and was another important player on an offensive line that pushed countless opponents around. The Georgia State signee did his part to help Central win 12 games and capture its sixth consecutive region championship.
Julian Favors
Sr., Opelika
>> 6-1, 290
>> Favors was part of an incredibly successful senior class for the Bulldogs that went out with a bang in 2019. Favors proved himself to be a reliable lineman and helped the Bulldogs win the region title for the first time since 2016.
Francisque Richazaire
So., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-2, 275
>> Richazaire may have only been a sophomore for the Red Devils, but he worked to show Central’s recent trend of excellent offensive linemen will surely continue. Richazaire did his part to help the Central offense and will only grow into a bigger role come next fall.
Judson Garner
Sr., Valley
>> 5-10, 250
>> Garner worked alongside the rest of the Rams’ linemen to open up holes for some of the area’s most dynamic runners and make 2019 a year to remember for Valley. Garner ended the year — his third as a starter — with nine pancake blocks and an 83 percent grade.
HONORABLE MENTION: Bryson Clague, Auburn High; David Hixon, Auburn High; Keyshawn Tolefee, Beauregard; Robert Marsh, Central-Phenix City; Dexter Wright, Central-Phenix City; JD Tolbert, Opelika; Marien Warner, Opelika; Kobe Collins, Smiths Station; Ciannon Williams, Smiths Station; Josh Heath, Valley
