SECOND TEAM (QUARTERBACK, RUNNING BACKS & ATHLETE)
Payton Allen
Jr., Chambers Academy
>> 6-4, 170
>> Allen followed up a strong sophomore season with another stellar year in which he helped the Rebels reach the Class A state title game. Allen finished the year with 1,321 yards and 16 touchdowns and five interceptions along with 1,670 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
Chris Person
Sr., Beulah
>> 5-10, 190
>> Person picked up right where he left off in 2018 when it was time to strap on his helmet this fall. Once the year had officially come to a close, he had 136 carries for 800 yards and nine touchdowns.
OJ Tolbert
Jr., Springwood
>> 5-10, 185
>> Tolbert continued to make wild plays with the Wildcats this fall. He finished his junior campaign with 143 carries for 1,148 yards and 12 touchdowns and helped Springwood reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Thomas Whatley
Sr., Lee-Scott Academy
>> 5-10, 200
>> The Warriors had a resurgence in 2019, and it was due in large part to Whatley. The senior fullback was a bulldozer with the ball in his hands, and he ended the season with 172 carries for 1,231 yards and 11 touchdowns while also contributing two receiving touchdowns.
Iverson Hooks
So., Reeltown
>> 5-10, 160
>> The Rebels had their most productive offensive in 10 years, and part of the credit goes to their playmaker behind center. Hooks did what he had to do over and over to lead Reeltown to victory, and by the year’s end he had 97 carries for 538 yards and eight touchdowns as well as 100 completions for 862 yards and eight touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM (WIDE RECEIVER & KICKER)
Andruw Coxwell
Sr., Beulah
>> 5-7, 165
>> Coxwell did his part to get the Bobcats’ offense going time and time again in 2019. By the time the season ended, Coxwell had 32 receptions for 330 yards and five touchdowns.
Seidron
Langston, Jr., Lanett
>> 6-3, 185
>> Langston was a big body that proved over and over he could come through when it was needed. He finished his junior season a state champion with 33 receptions, 528 yards and six touchdowns.
Caydon Smoot
Sr., Chambers Academy
>> 6-1, 175
>> Smoot nearly willed the Rebels to a state championship by making big catch after big catch against Southern Academy, but that was nothing new. He ended his high school career with a year in which he caught 26 passes for 410 yards and seven touchdowns.
Rovilan Castro
Sr., Lanett
>> 5-8, 155
>> Castro got plenty of extra-point practice thanks to being part of a Lanett team that regularly put up a ton of points on Friday night. He was 17-of-17 on extra-point attempts in 2019 as part of a state title-winning team.
SECOND TEAM (OFFENSIVE LINE)
Carson Granberry
Sr., Lee-Scott Academy
>> 6-3, 195
>> Lee-Scott returned to relevance this fall due in large part to its dangerous ground game, which was made possible by players like Granberry. Granberry filled the role of pulling guard well and helped the Warriors’ offensive line set the stage for a 1,200-yard rusher.
LJ Hill
Jr., Reeltown
>> 5-10, 250
>> Hill was a key piece on a Reeltown offensive line that set the stage for the Rebels to return to prominence in Class 2A. He led the team in pancake blocks while also playing a considerable amount of snaps on the defensive line.
Jacob Oliver
Jr., Chambers Academy
>> 6-0, 210
>> Chambers Academy’s signature play is the buck sweep, and Oliver played the role of pulling guard perfectly on the play again and again. Oliver’s efforts in his second year starting at guard helped Chambers win 11 games and contend for another title.
Reed Wagoner
Sr., Chambers Academy
>> 6-0, 200
>> Lee-Scott’s run-first offense could only be successful if its offensive line showed up ready to go, and Wagoner certainly did that week after week. Wagoner was an important pulling guard for the Warriors as they bounced back from a winless season to make the Class AAA playoffs.
Khris Warrens
Sr., Beulah
>> 5-8, 235
>> The Beulah offense could only go so far without the likes of Warrens setting the tone up front. Warrens graded out at 80 percent on the line and helped pave the way for an 800-yard rusher.
HONORABLE MENTION: Sondrekius Cooper, Beulah; Quay Moreland, Beulah; Bryce Newman, Glenwood; JaMariae Daniel, LaFayette; Gabe Cartwright, Lanett; Wilks Fisher, Lee-Scott Academy; Tyrell Pierce, Loachapoka; Keith Heard, Notasulga; Walter Tatum, Notasulga; Jordan Plank, Springwood
