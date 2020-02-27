John Ed Mathison opened his keynote address at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce annual meeting Thursday morning at Auburn Arena with an Auburn fan favorite: basketball.
Mathison, head and founder of John Ed Mathison Leadership Ministries, has dedicated his “retirement” years to raising up a new generation of church leaders and pastors after serving 36 years as the senior minister of Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church.
Just like in basketball, both life and business require goals, he said.
“In basketball, you’ve got two goals and the goal is to get the ball into the goal,” he said. “And it’s important to know which goal that you’re to shoot at it. If you shoot at the wrong goal you’ll never win a game.”
Goals, however, require a plan, Mathison said. Basketball teams plan and strategize, just as a good business should too.
“A dream without a plan can become a nightmare,” he said.
Once there is a dream, and there is a plan, there is still another element — working both smarter and harder, Mathison said.
“The only place you’ll find success before work is in the dictionary,” he said.
Mathison referenced the city of Auburn’s goals, which Auburn Mayor Ron Anders also spoke about to the chamber. The time has come to prepare for the Auburn 2040 plan.
He encouraged Auburn residents and Chamber members to get involved in shaping Auburn’s future during the meeting.
“We’re a unique community with a lot of talented people,” he said. “Talent doesn’t always win, but when talent is combined with passion and care you’ve got a combination that makes for a great Auburn.”
The Auburn 2040 plan will have eight different teams, Anders said, Education, Transportation, Public Safety, Intergovernmental, Growth and Development, Utilities, Environment and Technology, Citizen Engagement and Family and Community
“Twenty-three years ago, the generation of Auburn residents had enough foresight to come together and dream about their communities,” Anders said. “They understood that more often than not, good things aren’t just handed to us.”
The Auburn 2000 plan came before the Auburn 2020 plan and citizen volunteers were a part of both, Anders said.
He encouraged residents to sign up, to volunteer their time for the Auburn 2040 plan when the sign-ups open on Monday.
“The next 20 years will bring new challenges and even more successes for Auburn,” Anders said. “For the Auburn 2020 plan, former Mayor Jan Dempsey said that ‘Auburn’s excellence and the future depend upon the goals we establish today and implement tomorrow.’ Just as we did then, we’re inviting you to be a part of determining these goals and shaping where we go next.”
Community members who choose to be a part of the process will sign up and begin meeting with their teams April 18. Anders said they hope to adopt the Auburn 2040 plan through City Council by the end of the year.
The sign-up link, auburn alabama.org/2040, has more information about each area of focus and the captains who lead them.
