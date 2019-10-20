APTOPIX Auburn Arkansas Football

Auburn running back Kam Martin is tackled by Arkansas defender Bumper Pool during the first half on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

Auburn is back in the top 10 again, just in time for its national-TV showdown Saturday at LSU.

Auburn stepped up to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 10 in the USA Today coaches' poll after blasting Arkansas on the road Saturday and following a loss by then-No. 6 Wisconsin.

Auburn was ranked No. 11 entering Saturday. The Tigers blasted Arkansas 51-10 on the road. Wisconsin fell to unranked Illinois elsewhere over the weekend, making room for Auburn in the top 10 again. In the AP poll, the Tigers also skipped up over Georgia, after the Bulldogs' lackluster win over Kentucky.

LSU is No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the coaches’ poll.

Alabama is still No. 1 in both polls.

Auburn and LSU kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. The game will be televised by CBS.

That game will mark Auburn’s second high-profile, top-10 game this season. Auburn played Florida in a meeting between top-10 teams on Oct. 5 in The Swamp. Florida won that game, but fell to LSU a week later 42-28.

Auburn got back on track with the win over Arkansas after a bye, but it will take a victory over surging LSU to vault Auburn back where it wants to be in the national conversation.

SEC teams make up half the top 10 in both polls.

In the AP poll, Florida is No. 7, Auburn is No. 9 and Georgia is No. 10.

In the coaches’ poll, Florida is No. 8, Georgia is No. 9 and Auburn is No. 10

