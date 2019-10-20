Auburn is back in the top 10 again, just in time for its national-TV showdown Saturday at LSU.
Auburn stepped up to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 10 in the USA Today coaches' poll after blasting Arkansas on the road Saturday and following a loss by then-No. 6 Wisconsin.
Auburn was ranked No. 11 entering Saturday. The Tigers blasted Arkansas 51-10 on the road. Wisconsin fell to unranked Illinois elsewhere over the weekend, making room for Auburn in the top 10 again. In the AP poll, the Tigers also skipped up over Georgia, after the Bulldogs' lackluster win over Kentucky.
LSU is No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the coaches’ poll.
Alabama is still No. 1 in both polls.
Auburn and LSU kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, La. The game will be televised by CBS.
That game will mark Auburn’s second high-profile, top-10 game this season. Auburn played Florida in a meeting between top-10 teams on Oct. 5 in The Swamp. Florida won that game, but fell to LSU a week later 42-28.
Auburn got back on track with the win over Arkansas after a bye, but it will take a victory over surging LSU to vault Auburn back where it wants to be in the national conversation.
SEC teams make up half the top 10 in both polls.
In the AP poll, Florida is No. 7, Auburn is No. 9 and Georgia is No. 10.
In the coaches’ poll, Florida is No. 8, Georgia is No. 9 and Auburn is No. 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.