Famous Hand
Some hands are sheer dynamite, as witness this deal from the Pakistan-United States match during the 1980 World Bridge Olympiad.
When the U.S. sat North-South, the bidding went as shown. After Ira Rubin opened one spade and Paul Soloway responded two diamonds, they arrived at six notrump played by South, a contract which no lie of the cards could defeat. They carefully avoided six spades or six hearts, neither of which was foolproof against unfavorable distribution. Their reward was 1,470 points.
When Pakistan was North-South, the bidding went:
West’s double of six spades in this sequence was conventional, in effect saying to partner: “If you lead the right suit, I think we can defeat this slam.”
The American East player (Bob Hamman, playing with Bobby Wolff) now had a difficult decision to make. He could lead a heart on the basis that it was his longest suit and therefore the one West was most likely to ruff. Or he could lead a diamond in the hope that his partner had the A-K or possibly the A-Q sitting over dummy’s king. Or he could lead the club queen, hoping West had the A-K or possibly the A-J over dummy’s king.
Unfortunately, Hamman chose a diamond lead. As a result, Pakistan scored 2,420 points and gained 14 International Match Points instead of going minus 400 with a heart lead and losing 18 IMPs. This constituted the bulk of Pakistan’s margin of victory in the 20-deal match.
Tomorrow: Inducing a defensive error.
