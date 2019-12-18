Auburn has brought in another four-star standout.
Ladarius Tennison from Rockledge High School in Florida marks another consensus four-star whose paperwork is in and is officially on Auburn's roster.
Auburn listed Tennison as a safety in its signature announcement. He's been listed as an athlete on recruiting outlets.
It appears he'll come to campus aiming to join the team's defensive backfield.
Ladarius Tennison
Hometown: Rockledge, Fla.
Height: 5-10
Weight: 195
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
