Auburn has brought in another four-star standout.

Ladarius Tennison from Rockledge High School in Florida marks another consensus four-star whose paperwork is in and is officially on Auburn's roster.

Auburn listed Tennison as a safety in its signature announcement. He's been listed as an athlete on recruiting outlets.

It appears he'll come to campus aiming to join the team's defensive backfield.

Ladarius Tennison

Hometown: Rockledge, Fla.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 195

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments