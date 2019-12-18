Auburn has inked its second consensus four-star player in linebacker Wesley Steiner from Houston County High School in Georgia.
Steiner joins receiver Kobe Hudson as Auburn's two signees so far who are universally touted as four-star prospects by all three of Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.
Steiner is set to join Auburn's talented group of linebackers coached by Travis Williams.
Wesley Steiner
Hometown: Warner Robins, Ga.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 226
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
