Auburn’s signing day closed with one more ‘boom.’

Louisiana safety Eric Reed chose Auburn on Wednesday afternoon over LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Reed is a consensus four-star prospect, as touted by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

He marks Auburn’s 22nd signee in the class.

He’s the third player to pick Auburn today on a signing-day surprise. He joins Miami flip Romello Height and JJ Pegues as prospects who picked Auburn over competition in signing-day announcements on Wednesday.

Eric Reed

Hometown: Shreveport, La.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments