Auburn’s signing day closed with one more ‘boom.’
Louisiana safety Eric Reed chose Auburn on Wednesday afternoon over LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame.
Reed is a consensus four-star prospect, as touted by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.
He marks Auburn’s 22nd signee in the class.
He’s the third player to pick Auburn today on a signing-day surprise. He joins Miami flip Romello Height and JJ Pegues as prospects who picked Auburn over competition in signing-day announcements on Wednesday.
Eric Reed
Hometown: Shreveport, La.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
