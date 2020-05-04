Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series examining where 2020 NFL Draft picks from Auburn landed last week and how those situations will affect their professional careers. The series will also look at how Auburn will try to replace each player.
The Jacksonville Jaguars went into this season’s NFL Draft with the clear goal of giving their defense a facelift. They accomplished that goal by spending six of their first eight draft picks on the defensive side of the ball.
In the first round, Jacksonville added a pair of SEC defenders in Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson and LSU pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson. In the third round, the Jaguars upgraded the run defense with Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton.
In the fourth round, the team went back to the secondary with another cornerback when it selected Michigan State’s Josiah Scott and then took Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman.
Jacksonville addressed its only remaining defensive position group in the fifth round by selecting Auburn safety Daniel Thomas.
The revamped defense will look to improve on last season’s effort that resulted in the unit finishing 24th in the NFL in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed.
The team finished 6-10 and last in the AFC South.
Where he fits in
The secondary experienced the most change for the Jaguars over the past year.
The team relied on Pro Bowl cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, but Ramsey was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and Bouye signed with the Denver Broncos in the offseason.
Henderson and Scott will be counted on to help replace Ramsey and Bouye at cornerback, but the safety spots will also need to step up without the star power at cornerback.
Jarrod Wilson and Ronnie Harrison return to man the safety spots, but Jacksonville general manager Dave Caldwell made it clear in his post-draft press conference that he sees Thomas as a future starter at the safety position.
“At some point,” Caldwell said on if Thomas can challenge for a starting spot.
With the abbreviated offseason due to the coronavirus, it may be harder than usual for rookies to make an immediate impact.
“I think it is important for these guys to come in and learn the scheme. Obviously, it is going to be hard for these guys to challenge right away because we a probably unlikely to have any OTAs. They are going to have to come in to training camp and go from there.”
Earning his spot is nothing new for Thomas though.
Thomas had to work his way into the starting lineup at Auburn as well, but he finished his Tigers career as a two-year starter with nearly 200 career tackles and five interceptions.
He should make an immediate contribution on special teams for the Jaguars as well.
What they say about him:
“We like his skill set and we think he is a guy that has starter traits, so the rest of it is really up to him,” Jacksonville general manager Dave Caldwell said during the Jaguars’ virtual post-draft press conference.
How Auburn replaces him:
Just like Thomas waited his turn before becoming a starter at Auburn as a junior, Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood have waited and as juniors, they will inherit the back end of the Auburn defense.
Playing behind Detroit Lions signee Jeremiah Dinson and Thomas, Sherwood and Monday each made impacts despite their reserve roles.
Listed as Thomas’ backup, Sherwood finished his sophomore season with 43 tackles, four tackles for loss and five pass breakups. He saved his best game of the season for the best team in the country. Sherwood had 10 tackles and recovered a fumble while making his first career start at LSU. Auburn held LSU’s to a season-low 23 points in that game — 13 points less than its next-lowest mark.
Monday finished the season with 20 tackles. He also liked the big game environment and put up four tackles, a sack and a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
