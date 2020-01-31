Auburn will be abuzz aplenty with activity today as the Auburn Tigers host the Kentucky Wildcats in a basketball matchup of top-ranked teams, and with them national television exposure as ESPN hosts its College GameDay program during the day.
In addition to the excitement surrounding the game itself are the AUTLIVE Cancer activities associated with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl’s drive to fight cancer and assist families in need with costs involved in seeking treatment.
Pearl began his public efforts to battle cancer when he served as coach of the Tennessee Volunteers and wanted to assist one of his players who became ill. He brought the idea with him to Auburn and created the AUTLIVE campaign to promote awareness for early detection and prevention, and to raise money to assist families with costs like motels, meals and gas for travel to treatments.
AUTLIVE T-shirts remain on sale at the team store inside Auburn Arena and online at autlive.com, at a cost of $25, with all proceeds going to the foundation funding the support. This year’s shirts are white.
Pearl and his wife, Brandy, are donating $25,000 to buy T-shirts for the students who gets admittance to the student section at today’s game.
Placards will be handed out at the game and in student seats, with Sharpie pens provided so that all fans coming to the game can write on the placard the name of someone to whom they dedicate the AUTLIVE challenge or memory.
The bright-orange placards will available at all entrances and will be handed out by volunteers. Immediately at the beginning of halftime, fans are asked to stay in their seats for a special moment of silence in which all fans will be asked to raise their placards.
Before the game, which has a tip-off time for 5 p.m., there will be free PSA screening available for men above age 40 to be tested for prostate cancer. The test involves giving a blood sample.
That effort is the result of close ties between the Bruce Pearl Family Foundation and the Mike Slive Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research. Testing will be provided by Urology Centers of Alabama, and will be available when doors to Auburn Arena are opened at 3:30 p.m.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” begins at 10 a.m. in Auburn Arena, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free, and after the show ends at 11 a.m., the arena will be cleared until reopening for the game at 3:30 p.m.
