One of the greatest powers that sports wield is the ability to escape.
Our favorite teams unite us in one common interest with complete strangers. Games and water-cooler talk about our favorite teams and players often give people something to talk about and bond over without having to get into the polarizing issues that surround us elsewhere in the world.
Now when we need that escape and distraction most, however, America’s favorite pastimes have all but disappeared.
And for good reason.
When doctors and world leaders are telling you not to gather in large groups because it is dangerous to your own and others’ health, it is a good idea to listen. The cancellation of nearly every sporting event nationwide allowed that fact to sink in for people.
Owners of teams didn’t make their money by accident; they are very smart with their money and weren’t just going to give away all that revenue for no reason.
While it is good that the importance of this crisis has sunken in for as many people as possible, it is still pretty heavy to only have a world-wide pandemic to discuss all day, every day. In this political climate, the elections and national affairs are just as tricky to discuss.
Sports are that common ground that people can talk about get away from the grind of more serious matters. Without games to discuss, that is why the kickoff of the NFL offseason was so welcomed this week.
The posts on social media about where Tom Brady ends up or where the best place for Cam Newton is, are a sharp contrast from the gloomy posts and discussions that have dominated the airwaves so much in the past couple weeks.
It also helps that it has been a fun start to the process with the entire world — except Houston — being able to get a good laugh in at the Texans’ trade of DeAndre Hopkins. Pro Bowl players like Stefon Diggs, DeForest Buckner and Byron Jones also stole headlines and conservation from the ‘real world.’ And of course, a crazier quarterback carousel than usual provides plenty of social-media fodder.
While it’s good to stay up-to-date with everything surrounding coronavirus, obsessing over it isn’t good for anyone’s mental health either. Everyone needs a break once in a while, and for the past couple days, that is what the NFL has provided. For that, I am thankful.
Now it’s time to gear up for the NFL Draft, which is always a marquee event, but will only be more on the national stage this season with a nation hungry for sports.
