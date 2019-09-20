Eric Watts
Opelika
>> Position: Running back
>> Year: Junior
>> Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
>> What he did: Watts spear-headed the Bulldogs' offensive effort in a one-point victory over region rival Wetumpka on Friday night. Watts ran the ball 28 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-32 win.
>> In his own words: ”It felt really good knowing that I could finally step up for the team…knowing that I stepped up and really changed the game for us and got our offense moving and the whole offense working together… it really felt good.”
>> Voting: 974 out of 2,040 (47.7 percent of the vote)
