watts.jpg

Eric Watts

Opelika

>> Position: Running back

>> Year: Junior

>> Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds

>> What he did: Watts spear-headed the Bulldogs' offensive effort in a one-point victory over region rival Wetumpka on Friday night. Watts ran the ball 28 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-32 win.

>> In his own words: ”It felt really good knowing that I could finally step up for the team…knowing that I stepped up and really changed the game for us and got our offense moving and the whole offense working together… it really felt good.”

>> Voting: 974 out of 2,040 (47.7 percent of the vote)

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments