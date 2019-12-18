Auburn's prized jewel has signed his letter of intent.
Tank Bigsby is an Auburn Tiger.
The running back touted as a five-star player has his signature in, and will join the Auburn stable of backs under running backs coach Cadillac Williams.
Bigsby holds a five-star rating from Rivals and four-star ratings from both ESPN and 247Sports. He's also a five-star prospect per 247Sports' composite rankings which combine industry ratings.
He comes to Auburn by way of Callaway High School in Georgia, along with his teammate and fellow Auburn signee Tate Johnson.
Cartavious 'Tank' Bigsby
Hometown: LaGrange, Ga.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 209
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
