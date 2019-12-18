Opelika High School vs. Callaway (Ga.) High School football

Callaway High's Tank Bigsby steps onto the field before the team's game against Opelika High on Thursday night in Opelika. Bigsby is committed to play college football at Auburn University. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)

Auburn's prized jewel has signed his letter of intent.

Tank Bigsby is an Auburn Tiger.

The running back touted as a five-star player has his signature in, and will join the Auburn stable of backs under running backs coach Cadillac Williams.

Bigsby holds a five-star rating from Rivals and four-star ratings from both ESPN and 247Sports. He's also a five-star prospect per 247Sports' composite rankings which combine industry ratings.

He comes to Auburn by way of Callaway High School in Georgia, along with his teammate and fellow Auburn signee Tate Johnson.

Cartavious 'Tank' Bigsby 

Hometown: LaGrange, Ga.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 209

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

