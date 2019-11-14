» Best vs. best: Georgia’s offensive line is often touted as one of the country’s best groups up front. Today, the Bulldogs meet an Auburn defensive line that’s drawn the same praise around the nation. Georgia’s offense has struggled at times this season, but its offensive line has an opportunity to try to neutralize Marlon Davidson, Derrick Brown and the rest of the defensive linemen that make up Auburn’s best position group on the defensive side of the ball. At the same time, if Auburn’s defensive line can disrupt the Georgia offense in the trenches, the Bulldogs could be in for a long slog in Jordan-Hare Stadium. That showdown up front should mark one of the most pivotal matchups in the game.
» Learning from South Carolina: The roadmap is there, detailing how to beat Georgia this season, and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn just has to look to his old ‘boom brother’ in Will Muschamp to discover the path. South Carolina beat Georgia 20-17 earlier this season in two overtimes. The Gamecocks held the Bulldogs to only 17 points in regulation. Jake Fromm threw three interceptions on the day. Auburn’s surely studied every snap the Bulldogs have taken so far this year, but that game could be critical in Auburn’s search to find weaknesses in Georgia on both sides of the ball.
» Home-field advantage: Auburn’s a different team at home. Just ask Georgia, and some of the Bulldogs players who were around in Athens two years ago. Auburn blasted then-No. 1 Georgia 40-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium then. Auburn has heard all about dreaded home-field advantages this season, after defeats in defeating venues at Florida and at LSU. Now, Auburn has the chance again on rivalry row to prove why Jordan-Hare Stadium should be feared as well. In the last three times Auburn’s had Georgia and Alabama at home, Auburn’s swept them both twice, in 2013 and 2017. Astoundingly, three of those six teams featured Auburn upsetting a No. 1 team. If Jordan-Hare Stadium is rocking again, Auburn has its puncher’s chance to beat them both again — starting against Georgia.
» Playing the Spoiler: Georgia and Auburn have had a lot to play for in the last few meetings, but neither side has minded the chance to ruin their rival’s year. In the past few years alone, an unranked Georgia took down No. 8 Auburn 13-7 in 2016, No. 10 Auburn upset No. 2 Georgia 40-17 in November 2017 and No. 6 Georgia topped No. 4 Auburn 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game one month later. Now, Auburn gets another chance to knock off the Bulldogs.
» The Third Phase: Auburn had a suspect showing on special teams against Ole Miss on Nov. 2, as kicker Anders Carlson missed three field goals and the Tigers gave up a long punt return that set up the Rebels’ first touchdown of the game. Georgia, meanwhile, has senior kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for the fifth time this season after going 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts against Missouri. A close game Saturday will likely be determined by what happens on special teams, making it imperative for the Tigers to shore up their play in that phase.
