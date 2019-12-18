The signature for dual-threat quarterback Chayil Garnett has made its way to the Plains.

Garnett signs out of Lakeland High School in Lake Wales, Fla.

Garnett is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, while holding three-star ratings from Rivals and 247Sports.

Auburn appeared to be the only major Power Five program to offer him, but he rewarded the Tigers for their interest by committing back in April.

Chayil Garnett

Hometown: Lake Wales, Fla.

Height: 6-1

Weight: 211

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

