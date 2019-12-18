Brenden Coffey marks another offensive lineman Auburn hopes can help replenish the Tigers' lineup up front.

He signs with Auburn out of Butte Community College in California.

He's rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and as a three-star player by Rivals and 247Sports.

Brenden Coffey

Hometown: Paradise, Calif.

Height: 6-6

Weight: 264

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

