Brenden Coffey marks another offensive lineman Auburn hopes can help replenish the Tigers' lineup up front.
He signs with Auburn out of Butte Community College in California.
He's rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and as a three-star player by Rivals and 247Sports.
Brenden Coffey
Hometown: Paradise, Calif.
Height: 6-6
Weight: 264
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
