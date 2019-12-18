Auburn has an in-state all-star signed and delivered in 6-foot-4 Cam Riley from Hillcrest High School in Evergreen.
He joins the Auburn linebackers coached by Travis Williams.
He's rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN.
He was tabbed to the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game roster.
Cam Riley
Hometown: Evergreen
Height: 6-4
Weight: 207
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
