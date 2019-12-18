Hillcrest-Evergreen at Williamson football

Hillcrest-Evergreen linebacker Cameron Riley (7) in action against Williamson in a prep football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell/preps@al.com)

 Mike Kittrell

Auburn has an in-state all-star signed and delivered in 6-foot-4 Cam Riley from Hillcrest High School in Evergreen.

He joins the Auburn linebackers coached by Travis Williams.

He's rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN.

He was tabbed to the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game roster.

Cam Riley

Hometown: Evergreen

Height: 6-4

Weight: 207

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

