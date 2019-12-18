Just minutes after making his commitment, Desmond Tisdol's paperwork has been filed, and the linebacker is officially an Auburn Tiger.

Tisdol is a signing-day pickup for Auburn. He announced he'd be going to Auburn over Tennessee and South Carolina at a ceremony Wednesday morning, minutes before Auburn announced his signing was official on the Plains.

Tisdol is rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN.

He starred at Wilcox County High School in Georgia.

Desmond Tisdol

Hometown: Rochelle, Ga.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments