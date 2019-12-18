Just minutes after making his commitment, Desmond Tisdol's paperwork has been filed, and the linebacker is officially an Auburn Tiger.
Tisdol is a signing-day pickup for Auburn. He announced he'd be going to Auburn over Tennessee and South Carolina at a ceremony Wednesday morning, minutes before Auburn announced his signing was official on the Plains.
Tisdol is rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN.
He starred at Wilcox County High School in Georgia.
Desmond Tisdol
Hometown: Rochelle, Ga.
Height: 6-0
Weight: 210
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
